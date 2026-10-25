Russia condemns church attack in Jordan’s Karak, calls it ‘cynical terrorist act’
(MENAFN) Russia strongly denounced an attack near a church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate that left at least nine people dead, describing the incident as a “cynical terrorist act.”
In a statement issued Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said assaults targeting religious sites and their visitors were unacceptable. Moscow also expressed solidarity with Jordan “in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations.”
“We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society,” the ministry said, offering its “sincere” condolences to Jordan’s leadership and people, along with the families and friends of those killed.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said Friday that unidentified gunmen had opened fire near Hamoud Church, prompting security forces to launch a pursuit of the suspects.
In response to the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said assaults targeting religious sites and their visitors were unacceptable. Moscow also expressed solidarity with Jordan “in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations.”
“We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society,” the ministry said, offering its “sincere” condolences to Jordan’s leadership and people, along with the families and friends of those killed.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said Friday that unidentified gunmen had opened fire near Hamoud Church, prompting security forces to launch a pursuit of the suspects.
In response to the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
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