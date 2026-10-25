South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 To Bring Investors Directly To Juba's Next Energy Opportunities

For exploration companies, the opportunity starts with acreage. South Sudan's Ministry of Petroleum currently lists 14 open blocks, including A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, B1, B4, C1, C2, D1, D2, E1 and E2, while existing exploration acreage includes B3, 5B and B2. Investors can access geological and block information through the ministry's data-viewing and acquisition process.

The producing side of the market offers a different set of opportunities. South Sudan is targeting higher output from fields that have already been developed, creating demand for enhanced oil recovery, well intervention, drilling, production optimization, equipment and digital technologies. Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), for example, increased production to more than 60,000 barrels per day in May 2026, while national output was reported at around 174,000 bpd in June. The government has set longer-term ambitions of reaching 230,000 bpd in the short term and 450,000 bpd over time.

That creates a market for oilfield service companies and technology providers able to work across mature assets, from seismic and subsurface services to drilling, artificial lift, production chemicals, maintenance and field automation. Nilepet's own mandate covers exploration, development, operations, production and facilities across the country's joint operating companies, underscoring the breadth of technical engagement available to prospective partners.

Infrastructure is another area where commercial discussions are already moving. South Sudan's experience with disruptions to crude exports through Sudan has reinforced the importance of resilient transportation and midstream systems. The United Nations documented the 2024 rupture and subsequent disruption to the Bashayer pipeline carrying Dar Blend crude. At the same time, the Ministry of Petroleum is seeking investment in pipelines, storage, distribution and related infrastructure.

Downstream development adds another layer. South Sudan is pursuing additional refining capacity, including projects around Tharjiath, Thiangrial and other locations, with the stated objective of increasing domestic fuel supply and reducing reliance on imports. A 2025 government announcement also said a mini-refinery in Unity State had become operational, illustrating the movement from project proposals toward physical downstream assets.

SSOP provides a setting for companies to meet directly with potential partners and decision-makers. The 2023 edition attracted more than 600 delegates from 24 countries and produced five strategic agreements covering areas including upstream exploration, drilling capacity, mining and regional energy cooperation. Participants included government ministers, international companies, financiers and energy institutions from Africa and beyond.

For companies looking at South Sudan, that network matters. SSOP 2026 will put prospective investors and suppliers in the same room as the Ministry of Petroleum, Nilepet, operating companies, financiers, project developers, technology providers and regional energy stakeholders. In a market where access to decision-makers, local partners and project information can be as important as capital itself, two days in Juba can provide a concentrated opportunity to identify where commercial discussions can move next.

To register for South Sudan Oil&Power 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.