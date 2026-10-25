The World's First CE Certified Watch For Blood Pressure Measurement Available In UAE For Pre-Order

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, October, 2026 – Huawei has launched HUAWEI WATCH D3, a multi-scenario, medical-grade blood pressure monitor that combines accurate monitoring, intelligent measurement reminders and comprehensive health management in a sleek, comfortable smartwatch. Designed to make long-term blood pressure management easier and accessible anytime, it offers a discreet, convenient way to monitor readings throughout the day and night. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The WATCH D3 has received CE Medical Device certification for resting blood pressure measurement, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and pre- and post-exercise monitoring. Huawei claims it is the world's first wrist-worn device to meet ISO standards for accurate blood pressure measurement before and after any physical activity, helping users build sustainable fitness habits.

At the heart of its monitoring system is a mechanical airbag that delivers effective compression and precise sensing over a minimal skin-contact area. Combined with a high-precision sensor and adaptive measurement algorithm, it is designed to provide accurate readings.

Day and Night Blood Pressure Monitoring:

The WATCH D3 supports 24-hour ABPM, helping users understand blood pressure patterns throughout the day and night. Daytime intervals can be customised, with manual readings available as needed, while automatic nighttime measurements offer quieter operation. For people with hypertension or a strong focus on health, regular ABPM provides a more comprehensive picture of blood pressure trends over time. European Society of Hypertension (ESH) practice guidelines recommend measurement intervals of 15–30 minutes for 24-hour ABPM.

For less disruptive everyday management, the Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study uses four daytime and three nighttime airbag measurements to generate a full-day blood pressure fluctuation trend chart and average readings. This offers a practical approach to long-term monitoring across daily activities.

Supporting More Informed Exercise Habits:

Regular exercise helps prevent and manage hypertension, but it also places physiological stress on the body and may pose risks for some individuals, as blood pressure responses during and after activity vary widely. Traditional, non-wearable monitors make convenient checks difficult. The WATCH D3 addresses this with a dedicated feature for pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurements.

Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the watch supports comprehensive health management. Its Health Community feature brings family members' health data together in one place, while real-time alerts for abnormalities help users stay informed and respond swiftly.

Designed for Everyday Comfort:

Unlike heavy, portable arm cuff-type ABPM devices worn across the body, the WATCH D3 offers an inconspicuous way to monitor blood pressure throughout the day. Measuring just 11.3 mm thick and weighing 40 g, it can be worn comfortably while walking, working, exercising or going about daily routines.

Its slim, lightweight design and 25.5 mm ultra-narrow airbag strap minimise discomfort and keep it unobtrusive, even during sleep. Available in Black, Gold and Mocha Gold, the WATCH D3 doubles as a stylish accessory.

Price and Availability:

The HUAWEI WATCH D3 is available for pre-order until 28 October at AED 1,599, reduced from AED 1,799, with three months of HUAWEI Watch Face VIP membership and one year of complimentary HUAWEI Care package. The package includes six protection benefits: one-time coverage each for the screen, battery, back cover and liquid damage within one year; one replacement for a lost charger within one year; and a one-time airbag replacement.