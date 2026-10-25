Marriage Promises, Luxury Cars And Rs 24 Lakh: Delhi Man Allegedly Dupes 20 Women Police Constables, Stuns Internet

A 23-year-old Delhi man landed in trouble for allegedly duping nearly 20 women police constables of Rs 24 lakh by posing as a wealthy businessman on Instagram and promising marriage. Social media users have drawn attention to the strange case by drawing comparisons between him and Ricky Behl, the smooth-talking con artist portrayed by Ranveer Singh in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl.

The accused, Vikrant Tomar, was reported to have been arrested by Delhi Police from Burari in relation to a case involving suspected cheating. Investigators believe he preyed on female constables from the same batch, winning their confidence by presenting himself as a prosperous businessman leading a lavish lifestyle.

After a female policeman assigned to the Karol Bagh police station submitted a complaint alleging that Tomar had cheated on her under the guise of marriage, the alleged fraud was made public. A broader trend including many additional female constables who could have been targeted using a similar strategy was allegedly discovered by police throughout the inquiry.

Investigators claim that Tomar pretended to be a rich businessman and connected with female constables on Instagram. In order to provide the sense of financial success and gain their trust, he reportedly displayed footage of pricey automobiles and an opulent lifestyle.

Police believe he would ask women for money under various pretexts, such as promises of large financial returns, after building connections with them and promising them marriage.

Additionally, investigators discovered that Tomar would take the women out in fancy automobiles for around eight hours at a time, apparently utilising these excursions to bolster his reputation as a wealthy person.

Nearly 20 female constables have apparently been identified by the inquiry as potential victims of the purported scam. However, sources state that a number of the women who were purportedly targeted have not yet submitted official complaints.

Another detail that has drawn attention is Tomar's reported live-in relationship with a Delhi Police woman constable who belongs to the same batch. Investigators suspect that he may have obtained information about other women constables through his partner's batchmates before approaching them. NDTV reported these details as part of its coverage of the case.

Delhi scam: 23-yr-old Vikrant Tomar posed as rich businessman on Instagram, defrauded 20 women police constables of ₹24 lakh by promising marriage.

Arrested from Burari; faces 5 FIRs, earlier out on bail. Live-in partner is also a constable from same batch. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 24, 2026

According to reports, Tomar is facing five FIRs and was earlier released on bail. The claims are still being litigated.

How Did Internet React?

The case gained traction after an X user, @gharkekalesh, shared details of the alleged fraud online. The scale of the accusations, involving nearly 20 women from the same police batch, prompted users to draw comparisons with the fictional conman from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

One user wrote,“Bro is real rickey behl from band baja barat."

Another commented,“20 women, ₹24 lakh. This wasn't dating, it was a full-scale operation."

A third user reacted with a humorous reference, saying,“Kya karu o ladies mai hu adat se mazboor."

Another social media user expressed surprise at the accused's alleged actions, commenting,“Confidence level of this boy "