Saudi Arabia Clears Danger Alerts in 4 Areas Amid Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Saturday lifted its emergency warnings for four parts of the kingdom that had earlier been put on alert over a “potential danger.”
The all-clear applies to the Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu governorates, along with Mecca province, the agency said in statements posted on US social media platform X.
Authorities nonetheless told residents to follow official instructions and “avoid gathering and filming” in the affected areas.
The alerts came as hostilities escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, including missile and drone attacks aimed at the kingdom.
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The all-clear applies to the Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu governorates, along with Mecca province, the agency said in statements posted on US social media platform X.
Authorities nonetheless told residents to follow official instructions and “avoid gathering and filming” in the affected areas.
The alerts came as hostilities escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, including missile and drone attacks aimed at the kingdom.
If you wanted something else, such as a different headline, a shorter version, or another tone, tell me and I’ll adjust it.
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