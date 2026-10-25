Jashanmal launches iPhone Duo-optimized app on the global launch day of iPhone Duo
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management)
United Arab Emirates October 23, 2026: Unfold a new way to shop. Jashanmal is ready for iPhone Duo, with a two-sided layout that keeps products, details and checkout in view together.
Jashanmal today launched a new version of its shopping app, rebuilt for iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable. The update arrives the same day iPhone Duo goes on sale in the UAE, giving customers a bigger, more detailed way to shop hundreds of brands across luggage, appliances, home and more.
On the 7.6-inch inner display, the app uses both halves of the screen, so customers see more and switch less. Key changes include:
● Browse departments side by side: in landscape, categories and subcategories sit on opposite halves, so customers move through the store without switching screens.
● See the product and its details together: the gallery stays on one half while price, options and Add to bag sit on the other.
● A bag that always shows the total: items and the payment summary sit side by side, so any change to the bag updates the total instantly.
● Filters and sizes open beside the products: filters, size selection and quick view open on one half, keeping products visible on the other.
● Arabic that feels native: the entire layout mirrors for right-to-left reading, giving Arabic-speaking customers a considered experience, not a translated one.
"For generations, our business has evolved alongside our customers, adapting to changing consumer preferences and technology trends," said Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO, Jashanmal. "As iPhone Duo transforms mobile interactions, we saw an opportunity to redesign our app experience around the behaviours and expectations of today's digital consumer."
The update is available now as a free download on the App Store. Customers using iPhone Duo will see the new layout once the app is updated. The Jashanmal app remains available on all iPhone and Android devices.
United Arab Emirates October 23, 2026: Unfold a new way to shop. Jashanmal is ready for iPhone Duo, with a two-sided layout that keeps products, details and checkout in view together.
Jashanmal today launched a new version of its shopping app, rebuilt for iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable. The update arrives the same day iPhone Duo goes on sale in the UAE, giving customers a bigger, more detailed way to shop hundreds of brands across luggage, appliances, home and more.
On the 7.6-inch inner display, the app uses both halves of the screen, so customers see more and switch less. Key changes include:
● Browse departments side by side: in landscape, categories and subcategories sit on opposite halves, so customers move through the store without switching screens.
● See the product and its details together: the gallery stays on one half while price, options and Add to bag sit on the other.
● A bag that always shows the total: items and the payment summary sit side by side, so any change to the bag updates the total instantly.
● Filters and sizes open beside the products: filters, size selection and quick view open on one half, keeping products visible on the other.
● Arabic that feels native: the entire layout mirrors for right-to-left reading, giving Arabic-speaking customers a considered experience, not a translated one.
"For generations, our business has evolved alongside our customers, adapting to changing consumer preferences and technology trends," said Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO, Jashanmal. "As iPhone Duo transforms mobile interactions, we saw an opportunity to redesign our app experience around the behaviours and expectations of today's digital consumer."
The update is available now as a free download on the App Store. Customers using iPhone Duo will see the new layout once the app is updated. The Jashanmal app remains available on all iPhone and Android devices.
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