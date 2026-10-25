Transport Roundtable Highlights Governance and Skills as Key to Economic Growth
(MENAFN- OMC) How can South Africa translate transport infrastructure investment into greater economic opportunity? This question framed the ASSAf–SAAE Transport Roundtable titled “Can South Africa Turn Transport Infrastructure into Economic Opportunity? Safer Mobility, Better Connectivity and Stronger Economic Growth”, hosted by the GIBB Group at its Johannesburg offices on 21 October 2026 during Transport Month.
Organised by the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), in collaboration with the South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE), the event brought together experts and media representatives to examine how transport investments can contribute towards economic growth, support trade, improve mobility and widen access to economic opportunities and job creation. Mr Vishaal Lutchman, Group Chief Executive Officer of the GIBB Group, moderated the discussion.
Setting the context for freight and logistics reform, Dr Andrew Shaw, Group Executive: Strategy at Transnet SOC Ltd, highlighted how improved use of existing infrastructure, operational reform and private sector participation can unlock economic growth. Building on the relationship between infrastructure and development, Dr Hubert Joynt, Transport Economist at Infrastructure South Africa, emphasised the importance of effective governance in ensuring that investment delivers inclusive economic benefits.
The discussion also examined the expertise needed to turn investment into functioning infrastructure. Mr Edmund Nxumalo, representing the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), stressed the need to strengthen the engineering skills pipeline through accredited education, workplace training and professional registration. Extending the discussion to how projects are assessed, Dr Pine Pienaar, representing SAAE, highlighted the importance of considering wider economic and community impacts, including job creation and impacts on local businesses, alongside benefits to road users.
Together, these contributions brought five priorities into focus:
●Strengthen governance and accountability to ensure effective implementation and responsible use of infrastructure investment.
●Improve freight rail and port performance to expand capacity, support trade and increase efficiency.
●Prioritise maintenance and road safety throughout the lifespan of transport infrastructure.
●Develop engineering skills and capacity to deliver and manage reliable transport systems.
●Connect investment to public benefit through economic growth, better access to jobs and services and measurable benefits to communities.
Taking these priorities forward requires closer collaboration between government, industry, researchers and professional bodies, supported by clear communication of evidence to policymakers and the public.
The roundtable also highlighted the importance of viewing transport as a connected system, where freight, public transport, road safety, maintenance and long-term infrastructure planning need to work together if investment is to translate into economic and social opportunity.
As South Africa’s national science academy, ASSAf brings together expertise across disciplines to provide evidence-based advice on issues of public importance. The roundtable forms part of its work to connect scientific knowledge with policy and societal needs.
SAAE complements this role by bringing independent engineering expertise into national conversations on competitiveness, infrastructure and quality of life. Through their collaboration, the two academies aim to strengthen the evidence and engineering insight available to decision-makers and the public.
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Organised by the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), in collaboration with the South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE), the event brought together experts and media representatives to examine how transport investments can contribute towards economic growth, support trade, improve mobility and widen access to economic opportunities and job creation. Mr Vishaal Lutchman, Group Chief Executive Officer of the GIBB Group, moderated the discussion.
Setting the context for freight and logistics reform, Dr Andrew Shaw, Group Executive: Strategy at Transnet SOC Ltd, highlighted how improved use of existing infrastructure, operational reform and private sector participation can unlock economic growth. Building on the relationship between infrastructure and development, Dr Hubert Joynt, Transport Economist at Infrastructure South Africa, emphasised the importance of effective governance in ensuring that investment delivers inclusive economic benefits.
The discussion also examined the expertise needed to turn investment into functioning infrastructure. Mr Edmund Nxumalo, representing the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), stressed the need to strengthen the engineering skills pipeline through accredited education, workplace training and professional registration. Extending the discussion to how projects are assessed, Dr Pine Pienaar, representing SAAE, highlighted the importance of considering wider economic and community impacts, including job creation and impacts on local businesses, alongside benefits to road users.
Together, these contributions brought five priorities into focus:
●Strengthen governance and accountability to ensure effective implementation and responsible use of infrastructure investment.
●Improve freight rail and port performance to expand capacity, support trade and increase efficiency.
●Prioritise maintenance and road safety throughout the lifespan of transport infrastructure.
●Develop engineering skills and capacity to deliver and manage reliable transport systems.
●Connect investment to public benefit through economic growth, better access to jobs and services and measurable benefits to communities.
Taking these priorities forward requires closer collaboration between government, industry, researchers and professional bodies, supported by clear communication of evidence to policymakers and the public.
The roundtable also highlighted the importance of viewing transport as a connected system, where freight, public transport, road safety, maintenance and long-term infrastructure planning need to work together if investment is to translate into economic and social opportunity.
As South Africa’s national science academy, ASSAf brings together expertise across disciplines to provide evidence-based advice on issues of public importance. The roundtable forms part of its work to connect scientific knowledge with policy and societal needs.
SAAE complements this role by bringing independent engineering expertise into national conversations on competitiveness, infrastructure and quality of life. Through their collaboration, the two academies aim to strengthen the evidence and engineering insight available to decision-makers and the public.
END
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