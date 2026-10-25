Bukele Denies Remains Found in Haiti Belong to Missing Salvadoran Soldiers
(MENAFN) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said Saturday that human remains recovered by a nongovernmental organization in Haiti were not those of four Salvadoran military aviation technicians who disappeared following a gang ambush, rejecting reports that suggested otherwise.
"They are not our men," Bukele wrote on the US social media platform X. He explained that the recovered remains included those of a child, a man significantly taller than the missing technicians and an individual wearing part of a foreign military uniform. He also said identification cards and military uniforms belonging to other countries had been discovered.
Reports published Saturday indicated that four bodies believed to belong to the missing Salvadoran personnel had been found on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, citing two individuals familiar with the international security mission. However, another source said the bodies had suffered severe burns and would require autopsies to establish their identities.
Scott Reece, a former US State Department security official who leads the humanitarian organization Hero Client Rescue, said his team recovered the remains and transported them to the international airport for transfer to a Salvadoran military team.
"We were called as a neutral humanitarian medical team to go pick up the remains," Reece said.
"They are not our men," Bukele wrote on the US social media platform X. He explained that the recovered remains included those of a child, a man significantly taller than the missing technicians and an individual wearing part of a foreign military uniform. He also said identification cards and military uniforms belonging to other countries had been discovered.
Reports published Saturday indicated that four bodies believed to belong to the missing Salvadoran personnel had been found on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, citing two individuals familiar with the international security mission. However, another source said the bodies had suffered severe burns and would require autopsies to establish their identities.
Scott Reece, a former US State Department security official who leads the humanitarian organization Hero Client Rescue, said his team recovered the remains and transported them to the international airport for transfer to a Salvadoran military team.
"We were called as a neutral humanitarian medical team to go pick up the remains," Reece said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment