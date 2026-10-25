Paris Erupts: Over 500 Clash With Police as 110,000 March
(MENAFN) More than 500 protesters were locked in confrontations with police at Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris on Saturday as the capital’s demonstration wound down, according to the city’s police prefecture.
The prefecture labeled the crowd at the scene “rioters.” It said officers were moving in to detain those involved in the disorder and break up the gathering.
“Police are maneuvering to apprehend those involved in the unrest and facilitate the dispersal of the crowd,” the prefecture said.
The violence flared during a day of nationwide protests over the cost of living, education and public services, following unrest at demonstrations the previous weekend.
The prefecture estimated 110,000 people marched in the capital. Nationwide, the Interior Ministry counted about 410,000 participants, while the CGT trade union claimed turnout reached 800,000. Several cities reported clashes with police, looting and vandalism.
The prefecture labeled the crowd at the scene “rioters.” It said officers were moving in to detain those involved in the disorder and break up the gathering.
“Police are maneuvering to apprehend those involved in the unrest and facilitate the dispersal of the crowd,” the prefecture said.
The violence flared during a day of nationwide protests over the cost of living, education and public services, following unrest at demonstrations the previous weekend.
The prefecture estimated 110,000 people marched in the capital. Nationwide, the Interior Ministry counted about 410,000 participants, while the CGT trade union claimed turnout reached 800,000. Several cities reported clashes with police, looting and vandalism.
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