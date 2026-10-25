Ghosts and Games Take Over Black Bunny Dubai with Spooky Fun and Surprises for the Whole Family
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Still looking for Halloween plans with the kids? Black Bunny Dubai has you covered with spooky parades, magic shows, scavenger hunts and plenty of family-friendly fun throughout the final days of October.
If you've left your Halloween plans to the last minute, Black Bunny is bringing the spooky season to life with a whole lot of entertainment for the family.
Expect to spot Frankenstein and Skeleton roaming around the park, larger than life inflatable Halloween mascots, exciting magic shows, bubble shows and colourful Day of the Dead live performances. Little ones can also get involved in Halloween competition games and spooky scavenger hunts, including a mission to find the hidden ghost.
Adding to the excitement is Black Bunny's Spooky Passport, handed out to every guest. Families can collect stamps as they explore the park and take part in Halloween themed activities, including trick-or-treating, spooky challenges, photo opportunities and more. Some activities are free for all with a special Halloween gift waiting for those who complete their passport.
And there's plenty more to do beyond the Halloween festivities. From go-karting, wall climbing and trampolines to bowling, arcade games and claw machines, Black Bunny has everything you need for an action packed family day out. Once you've worked up an appetite, there's also plenty of yummy food to keep everyone fuelled for more fun.
So, if you're looking for a last-minute Halloween outing with the kids, Black Bunny is the place to be for a day packed with spooky surprises, exciting activities and family fun!
Where: Black Bunny, Dubai
When: Until the end of October 2026
What: Halloween-themed shows, roaming parades, scavenger hunts, Spooky Passport activities and indoor family entertainment
If you've left your Halloween plans to the last minute, Black Bunny is bringing the spooky season to life with a whole lot of entertainment for the family.
Expect to spot Frankenstein and Skeleton roaming around the park, larger than life inflatable Halloween mascots, exciting magic shows, bubble shows and colourful Day of the Dead live performances. Little ones can also get involved in Halloween competition games and spooky scavenger hunts, including a mission to find the hidden ghost.
Adding to the excitement is Black Bunny's Spooky Passport, handed out to every guest. Families can collect stamps as they explore the park and take part in Halloween themed activities, including trick-or-treating, spooky challenges, photo opportunities and more. Some activities are free for all with a special Halloween gift waiting for those who complete their passport.
And there's plenty more to do beyond the Halloween festivities. From go-karting, wall climbing and trampolines to bowling, arcade games and claw machines, Black Bunny has everything you need for an action packed family day out. Once you've worked up an appetite, there's also plenty of yummy food to keep everyone fuelled for more fun.
So, if you're looking for a last-minute Halloween outing with the kids, Black Bunny is the place to be for a day packed with spooky surprises, exciting activities and family fun!
Where: Black Bunny, Dubai
When: Until the end of October 2026
What: Halloween-themed shows, roaming parades, scavenger hunts, Spooky Passport activities and indoor family entertainment
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