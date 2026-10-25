Obama Endorses El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Race as Trump Mocks Rally Turnout
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan on Saturday, defending him against criticism targeting his Muslim identity, while President Donald Trump dismissed the size of the Detroit rally.
Addressing more than 4,300 supporters at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Obama backed El-Sayed as he competes against Republican Mike Rogers in a closely contested Senate race ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"Abdul is fighting for change, real change, change that will bring an end to this war," Obama said, referring to the US conflict with Iran.
Obama also highlighted El-Sayed's proposals to curb the role of money in politics and improve access to affordable healthcare. He said the candidate would "finish the job we started" with the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
The former president also challenged Republican attacks questioning El-Sayed's religious background and alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. He compared those accusations with false claims about his own identity and religion during his presidential campaigns in 2007 and 2011.
"We have seen this movie before. I starred in it," Obama said.
"This stuff didn't work on me. Not in Michigan, it's not going to work for Abdul," he added.
Later on Saturday, Trump addressed a Republican campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, where he ridiculed Obama's appearance in Michigan and claimed the event had drawn almost no attendees.
"You know, I saw Barack Hussein Obama was in Michigan, and the place was empty," Trump said, despite reports indicating that thousands had attended the Detroit gathering.
Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly accused El-Sayed of having extremist connections, including alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has rejected the claims, and no credible evidence has emerged establishing such ties.
In a subsequent post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized Obama's record of campaigning for Democratic presidential nominees who went on to lose their elections, citing Hillary Clinton's defeat in 2016 and Kamala Harris' loss in 2024.
"He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost," Trump wrote.
Obama also lent his support to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, who is running against Republican Representative John James.
During the Detroit rally, Obama described the midterm elections as a chance to strengthen oversight of the Trump administration and demand greater accountability.
"We got to flip that circuit breaker, bring some accountability to this government," he said.
Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sunday to campaign for Republican candidates.
Addressing more than 4,300 supporters at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Obama backed El-Sayed as he competes against Republican Mike Rogers in a closely contested Senate race ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"Abdul is fighting for change, real change, change that will bring an end to this war," Obama said, referring to the US conflict with Iran.
Obama also highlighted El-Sayed's proposals to curb the role of money in politics and improve access to affordable healthcare. He said the candidate would "finish the job we started" with the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
The former president also challenged Republican attacks questioning El-Sayed's religious background and alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. He compared those accusations with false claims about his own identity and religion during his presidential campaigns in 2007 and 2011.
"We have seen this movie before. I starred in it," Obama said.
"This stuff didn't work on me. Not in Michigan, it's not going to work for Abdul," he added.
Later on Saturday, Trump addressed a Republican campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, where he ridiculed Obama's appearance in Michigan and claimed the event had drawn almost no attendees.
"You know, I saw Barack Hussein Obama was in Michigan, and the place was empty," Trump said, despite reports indicating that thousands had attended the Detroit gathering.
Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly accused El-Sayed of having extremist connections, including alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has rejected the claims, and no credible evidence has emerged establishing such ties.
In a subsequent post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized Obama's record of campaigning for Democratic presidential nominees who went on to lose their elections, citing Hillary Clinton's defeat in 2016 and Kamala Harris' loss in 2024.
"He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost," Trump wrote.
Obama also lent his support to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, who is running against Republican Representative John James.
During the Detroit rally, Obama described the midterm elections as a chance to strengthen oversight of the Trump administration and demand greater accountability.
"We got to flip that circuit breaker, bring some accountability to this government," he said.
Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sunday to campaign for Republican candidates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment