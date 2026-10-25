( MENAFN - MENAFN Editorial) “This week’s ETF outflows show Bitcoin still trades as a risk asset tied to tech sentiment. Tokenising real-world assets’is a different story. It’s about putting cash-flowing assets like real estate and private credit on regulated rails, and that depends far more on Washington finishing the market-structure rules than on where Bitcoin closes on Friday. Until Congress passes a law, anything regulators build can be reversed.”

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