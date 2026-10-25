CONNECT.XCITE 2026 MENA concludes third edition in Abu Dhabi strengthening luxury travel partnerships
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 26, 2026: CONNECT.XCITE 2026 MENA concluded its third edition in Abu Dhabi, bringing together selected Chinese luxury travel buyers and premium tourism partners from across the Middle East and Africa for business meetings, networking and destination discovery.
Combining commercial engagement with first-hand experiences, the programme focused on strengthening buyer confidence, deepening destination knowledge and creating a foundation for future luxury travel business.
“Meaningful connections and first-hand discovery are central to building travel confidence,” said Xing Zhang, Founder of CONNECT.XCITE. “This edition brought Chinese buyers together with partners from across the Middle East and Africa, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s distinctive offering. Our focus now is on helping those conversations develop into relevant itineraries, lasting partnerships and future business.”
The programme included B2B meetings at The Abu Dhabi edition on 13–14 October, followed by curated cultural, natural and luxury travel experiences on 15 October. Networking occasions at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Rosewood Abu Dhabi provided further opportunities for engagement.
Reflecting the growing emphasis on personalised journeys, the event connected bespoke travel designers and specialist buyers with partners able to deliver distinctive experiences.
Through its CONNECT. and RECONNECT. philosophy, the platform emphasises continued engagement beyond the event. Follow-up discussions and product development will remain central to translating introductions into commercial opportunities, supporting the next phase of luxury tourism growth in Abu Dhabi and the wider region.
Ends
Combining commercial engagement with first-hand experiences, the programme focused on strengthening buyer confidence, deepening destination knowledge and creating a foundation for future luxury travel business.
“Meaningful connections and first-hand discovery are central to building travel confidence,” said Xing Zhang, Founder of CONNECT.XCITE. “This edition brought Chinese buyers together with partners from across the Middle East and Africa, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s distinctive offering. Our focus now is on helping those conversations develop into relevant itineraries, lasting partnerships and future business.”
The programme included B2B meetings at The Abu Dhabi edition on 13–14 October, followed by curated cultural, natural and luxury travel experiences on 15 October. Networking occasions at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Rosewood Abu Dhabi provided further opportunities for engagement.
Reflecting the growing emphasis on personalised journeys, the event connected bespoke travel designers and specialist buyers with partners able to deliver distinctive experiences.
Through its CONNECT. and RECONNECT. philosophy, the platform emphasises continued engagement beyond the event. Follow-up discussions and product development will remain central to translating introductions into commercial opportunities, supporting the next phase of luxury tourism growth in Abu Dhabi and the wider region.
Ends
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