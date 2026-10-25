Lesha Bank reports QAR 210.4 million net profit, marking a 50.2% year-on-year growth for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank" or the "Bank") reported a net profit of QAR 210.4 million attributable to the equity holders of the Bank for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2026, representing a 50.2% increase compared to the same period last year. The result extends the Bank's record of consistent earnings expansion and underscores the capacity to compound earnings through a diversified, multi-vertical investment portfolio.
Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 101% year on year to QAR 23.6 billion, supported by sustained client inflows and successful capital deployment. Total assets and total investments increased by 29.7% and 6.7% to QAR 10.3 billion and QAR 4.6 billion, respectively, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and a diversified asset mix.
Total income rose by 57.7% to QAR 399.5 million, while total equity increased by 4.8% to QAR 1.5 billion, further strengthening the Bank’s capital base.
Return on average equity and Return on average assets stood at 18.3% and 3.1%, respectively, reflecting efficient capital and asset utilization. Book value per share reached QAR 1.38 and annualized Earnings per share improved to QAR 0.251.
HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented:
“These results demonstrate the success of our strategic direction building a balanced, asset-backed platform capable of generating resilient returns across market cycles. Our aim is to build an institution that does not depend on any single market or asset class, and the consistency of our performance reflects that approach. Our priority remains long-term value creation, guided by strong governance, a firm commitment to Shari'a principles and disciplined capital management. We thank our shareholders for their continued confidence as we enter the final quarter of the year.”
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank GCEO, added:
“Our nine-month performance reflects strong execution across all business verticals. We deployed capital selectively into high-conviction opportunities, actively managed our existing holdings and realized value where the timing was right. During the period, we strengthened our deal pipeline, and grew our client base, all of which supported AUM growth and a more stable income base. With an aim to originate quality deals, and a strong capital position, we are well placed to capture opportunities in the final quarter and beyond.”
The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is a Shari’a-compliant investment Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).
Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 101% year on year to QAR 23.6 billion, supported by sustained client inflows and successful capital deployment. Total assets and total investments increased by 29.7% and 6.7% to QAR 10.3 billion and QAR 4.6 billion, respectively, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and a diversified asset mix.
Total income rose by 57.7% to QAR 399.5 million, while total equity increased by 4.8% to QAR 1.5 billion, further strengthening the Bank’s capital base.
Return on average equity and Return on average assets stood at 18.3% and 3.1%, respectively, reflecting efficient capital and asset utilization. Book value per share reached QAR 1.38 and annualized Earnings per share improved to QAR 0.251.
HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented:
“These results demonstrate the success of our strategic direction building a balanced, asset-backed platform capable of generating resilient returns across market cycles. Our aim is to build an institution that does not depend on any single market or asset class, and the consistency of our performance reflects that approach. Our priority remains long-term value creation, guided by strong governance, a firm commitment to Shari'a principles and disciplined capital management. We thank our shareholders for their continued confidence as we enter the final quarter of the year.”
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank GCEO, added:
“Our nine-month performance reflects strong execution across all business verticals. We deployed capital selectively into high-conviction opportunities, actively managed our existing holdings and realized value where the timing was right. During the period, we strengthened our deal pipeline, and grew our client base, all of which supported AUM growth and a more stable income base. With an aim to originate quality deals, and a strong capital position, we are well placed to capture opportunities in the final quarter and beyond.”
The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is a Shari’a-compliant investment Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment