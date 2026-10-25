The World of Ayyana Mane Expands with a Gripping New Chapter on Zee 5 Global
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 23rd October 2026: Zee 5 Global is set to bring back the chilling world of Ayyana Mane with its second season, Ayyana Mane 2 is a psychological mystery thriller that delves deeper into the secrets haunting a centuries-old ancestral house. Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruthi Naidu Productions, the six-episode series features Kushee Ravi and Akshay Nayak in lead roles. Building on the intrigue of its first season, the new chapter takes viewers into a world where disturbing visions, unexplained occurrences, and fractured family relationships blur the boundaries between faith and fear, truth and illusion.
Set against the eerie backdrop of Mahalaya Amavasye, Ayyana Mane 2 follows a family whose fragile sense of normalcy begins to unravel as unsettling events bring the mysterious death of Nagalambike back into question. Poorni’s disturbing visions and growing suspicions set off a chain of accusations, drawing Jaaji into the centre of an increasingly dangerous conflict. Even as Jaaji’s pregnancy offers a fleeting moment of hope, hidden motives, shifting loyalties and long-buried secrets threaten to tear the family apart. As the household struggles to distinguish reality from deception, the ancestral mansion becomes a haunting reminder of a past that refuses to remain buried.
What sets Ayyana Mane 2 apart is its interplay of supernatural suspense and intimate family drama. As revelations surrounding Nagalambike’s past and the truth behind multiple murders come to light, the story takes unexpected turns, exposing a web of manipulation and revenge within the household. With its rooted cultural setting, atmospheric storytelling, and tightly paced six-episode format, the series brings together mystery, emotional conflict, and supernatural tension, keeping audiences invested in the question of who can truly be trusted.
Kushee Ravi, who plays Jaaji, said, “Jaaji’s journey in Ayyana Mane 2 is particularly special to me because she is constantly pushed to discover a strength she may not have known she possessed. She wants to protect her family and hold everyone together, but the circumstances around her become increasingly frightening and unpredictable. Her experiences as a wife and mother bring a deeper emotional dimension to her character, and she has to find the courage to stand up to forces that threaten everything she loves. What I find compelling about this season is that Jaaji is not simply reacting to the darkness around her; she is learning to confront it. I hope audiences connect with her resilience and the emotional journey she undertakes.”
Akshay Nayak, who plays Dushyant, said, “Dushyant is a man who believes deeply in his responsibility towards his family, but the events in Ayyana Mane 2 test that belief at every step. As suspicion and uncertainty grow within the household, he finds himself caught between protecting the people he loves, understanding the truth and dealing with the consequences of past decisions. His journey is emotionally challenging because the threats are not just external; they also affect the relationships he holds closest. This season explores the difficult choices he must make when trust begins to break down, and I believe audiences will see a more conflicted and vulnerable side of him.”
Can Jaaji protect her family from the darkness lurking within their ancestral home? Uncover the secrets of Ayyana Mane 2, streaming on 23rd October, only on Zee 5 Global
About Zee 5 Global:
Zee 5 Global is India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform and the global window for South Asian content, reaching viewers across 190+ countries. As the digital entertainment destination of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee 5 Global is driven by the philosophy of a language-first platform experience with hyper-local content, language-specific packs, and deeply personalized experiences across seven languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. With a vast library spanning Originals, Indian and International films, TV shows, Live Sports, Kids’ content, News, Live TV, and Micro Dramas, Zee 5 Global is the destination for diverse, multilingual entertainment and live sporting experiences for Indians everywhere. Through Zee Entertainment’s long-term partnership with FIFA till 2034, the platform is also home to FIFA’s premier football tournaments in India, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and 2030.
Set against the eerie backdrop of Mahalaya Amavasye, Ayyana Mane 2 follows a family whose fragile sense of normalcy begins to unravel as unsettling events bring the mysterious death of Nagalambike back into question. Poorni’s disturbing visions and growing suspicions set off a chain of accusations, drawing Jaaji into the centre of an increasingly dangerous conflict. Even as Jaaji’s pregnancy offers a fleeting moment of hope, hidden motives, shifting loyalties and long-buried secrets threaten to tear the family apart. As the household struggles to distinguish reality from deception, the ancestral mansion becomes a haunting reminder of a past that refuses to remain buried.
What sets Ayyana Mane 2 apart is its interplay of supernatural suspense and intimate family drama. As revelations surrounding Nagalambike’s past and the truth behind multiple murders come to light, the story takes unexpected turns, exposing a web of manipulation and revenge within the household. With its rooted cultural setting, atmospheric storytelling, and tightly paced six-episode format, the series brings together mystery, emotional conflict, and supernatural tension, keeping audiences invested in the question of who can truly be trusted.
Kushee Ravi, who plays Jaaji, said, “Jaaji’s journey in Ayyana Mane 2 is particularly special to me because she is constantly pushed to discover a strength she may not have known she possessed. She wants to protect her family and hold everyone together, but the circumstances around her become increasingly frightening and unpredictable. Her experiences as a wife and mother bring a deeper emotional dimension to her character, and she has to find the courage to stand up to forces that threaten everything she loves. What I find compelling about this season is that Jaaji is not simply reacting to the darkness around her; she is learning to confront it. I hope audiences connect with her resilience and the emotional journey she undertakes.”
Akshay Nayak, who plays Dushyant, said, “Dushyant is a man who believes deeply in his responsibility towards his family, but the events in Ayyana Mane 2 test that belief at every step. As suspicion and uncertainty grow within the household, he finds himself caught between protecting the people he loves, understanding the truth and dealing with the consequences of past decisions. His journey is emotionally challenging because the threats are not just external; they also affect the relationships he holds closest. This season explores the difficult choices he must make when trust begins to break down, and I believe audiences will see a more conflicted and vulnerable side of him.”
Can Jaaji protect her family from the darkness lurking within their ancestral home? Uncover the secrets of Ayyana Mane 2, streaming on 23rd October, only on Zee 5 Global
About Zee 5 Global:
Zee 5 Global is India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform and the global window for South Asian content, reaching viewers across 190+ countries. As the digital entertainment destination of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee 5 Global is driven by the philosophy of a language-first platform experience with hyper-local content, language-specific packs, and deeply personalized experiences across seven languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi. With a vast library spanning Originals, Indian and International films, TV shows, Live Sports, Kids’ content, News, Live TV, and Micro Dramas, Zee 5 Global is the destination for diverse, multilingual entertainment and live sporting experiences for Indians everywhere. Through Zee Entertainment’s long-term partnership with FIFA till 2034, the platform is also home to FIFA’s premier football tournaments in India, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and 2030.
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