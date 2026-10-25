Trump Mulls Renewed Strikes on Iran as US Masses Warships, Marines
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is considering fresh military strikes on Iran while the United States rushes additional warships and Marines to the Middle East, a leading business newspaper reported, and intelligence officials are warning that Iranian plots against American personnel have reached “advanced stages,”
Trump signaled more action at a rally in Florida on Friday, saying the US could mount another “little ‘Epic Fury,’” a nod to the earlier campaign against Iran.
The Pentagon has reportedly given the president a menu of options, from hitting nuclear sites and infrastructure such as bridges to operations against Iranian-controlled islands. No final decision has been announced.
The military buildup is already under way. Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in the Middle East, a third is steaming in from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines is being deployed, according to the report.
The surge follows a Friday memo from US intelligence chief Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which warned that Iran had sharply stepped up efforts to target Americans. Washington has also ordered diplomatic and military personnel out of some locations as security fears deepen.
The administration is weighing its next move ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the report said. It cautioned that renewed strikes could provoke Iranian retaliation, expose US forces to greater danger and drive global energy prices higher.
Trump signaled more action at a rally in Florida on Friday, saying the US could mount another “little ‘Epic Fury,’” a nod to the earlier campaign against Iran.
The Pentagon has reportedly given the president a menu of options, from hitting nuclear sites and infrastructure such as bridges to operations against Iranian-controlled islands. No final decision has been announced.
The military buildup is already under way. Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in the Middle East, a third is steaming in from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines is being deployed, according to the report.
The surge follows a Friday memo from US intelligence chief Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which warned that Iran had sharply stepped up efforts to target Americans. Washington has also ordered diplomatic and military personnel out of some locations as security fears deepen.
The administration is weighing its next move ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the report said. It cautioned that renewed strikes could provoke Iranian retaliation, expose US forces to greater danger and drive global energy prices higher.
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