CPI Launches Signature Campaign Against New Secretariat In Chennai

CPI Launches Protest Over Secretariat Project

Communist Party of India (CPI) on SUnday launched a signature campaign demanding withdrawal of the Government Order issued for construction of a new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, Chennai. CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian launched the campaign by putting his first signature. Panchayat leaders from Mullima Nagar and Nambikkai Nagar areas of Pattinapakkam and locals participated and signed in the campaign. Their primary demands are that the Tamil Nadu Government relocate the proposed new Secretariat from Pattinapakkam to an alternative site, considering its impact on the fishing community, and withdraw the Government Order (GO) issued in this regard.

Veerapandian Criticizes Secretariat Site Selection

Speaking to reporters, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said, "Government should abandon construction of new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam. An official announcement should be made for it. On behalf of CPI, left parties and democratic parties, we have been carrying out various protests." He added, "The signature campaign is being started under the leadership of District Secretary Siva and in the presence of Mary Divya. My demand to the Tamil Nadu Government is - sea and sea-related areas belong to fishermen living there. Mountain and mountain-related areas belong to people living there. If fishermen are evicted from sea area, sea will lose its value. Therefore, no building should be built that affects fishermen. Government should pay extra attention and heed fishermen's demand."

Fishermen Express Concerns Over Livelihood

In September, Fishermen staged a protest and raised black flags at Pattinapakkam in Chennai on Tuesday against the Tamil Nadu government's proposed construction of a new Secretariat complex in the area, expressing concerns over the impact of the project on their traditional livelihood. The proposed Secretariat project under the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has drawn opposition from several political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, as well as its allies, including the Left parties and the VCK.

Speaking to ANI, a fisherman Krishnan from Pattinapakkam said the fishing community had been living and working in the area for generations and expressed disappointment over the government's proposal. He said, "We have been fishing here for generations. We thought CM Vijay is a friend of the fishermen community after MGR, but his decision to build a Secretariat complex here is a shock to us. We request him to build houses for fishermen on the 25 acres of land proposed for the Secretariat. This is our livelihood; where would we go? We expect our concerns will reach the CM and are expecting a favourable response soon."

Fishermen from more than 10 fishing hamlets in the Pattinapakkam area had earlier opposed the proposal and demanded the withdrawal of the government order issued for the project. (ANI)

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