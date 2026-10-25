Tilak Varma And Nitish Reddy Power India To Historic T20I Run Chase

Record-Breaking Chase in Christchurch

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy's unbeaten 69-run partnership off 30 balls helped India script a record chase in the final five overs of a T20I during their second match against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday, according to ESPN. India needed 68 runs from the final five overs to chase down a target of 181, with Tilak and Nitish combining to take the team to victory with one ball to spare.

The 68 runs scored in the final five overs marked India's highest successful chase during that phase of a T20I, surpassing their previous best of 60 runs against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the memorable World Cup encounter, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 guided India to victory. India's latest effort stood out as the team completed the chase with five wickets already down.

Match Performance and Strategy

Tilak anchored the chase with an unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 196.15, hitting six fours and one six. Nitish provided crucial support with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls at a strike rate of 200, including one four and one six. The pair's unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 69 runs from 30 balls turned the contest in India's favour and secured the win with a ball remaining.

While nine instances have seen teams score more runs in the final five overs of a successful T20I chase, all those teams had at least five wickets in hand, unlike India in Christchurch. The victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The third match is scheduled to be played in Wellington on October 27.

Player Perspectives

Speaking about the match in a video posted on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tilak Varma said the slower pitch, large ground and quick bouncers made hitting sixes difficult, forcing India to rely on smart batting, hard running and fitness to complete the chase.“I think the wicket was really challenging today. Especially if you see, big ground, slower side, and also if you see when they were bowling bouncers, it is really coming quick. So it's not easy to hit whenever you want sixes. Honestly, if you see in the first game, it was easy to hit sixes, but this game was pretty challenging. Then the challenge comes to us, you know, how we want to play smartly, how we played today. We want to show our fitness level, our core works into the game. In those twos, singles, running hard, and whenever we want, we were hitting sixes,” he said.

Tilak Varma said he resisted the urge to play big shots while Naman Dhir was batting, sticking to his promise to head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak to take the game deep and remain patient. Notably, before stitching the match-winning partnership with Reddy, Varma had combined with Naman Dhir for a 42-run partnership. Of those 42 runs, Naman Dhir scored 31 off 17 balls.“But one thing, when Naman was batting, for me also I wanted to go for those big shots, but I have promised myself to Gautam sir and Kotak sir that I'll take the game deep from next time onwards. And last game if you see, my mindset was slightly defensive, that I wanted to take those initial singles and I wanted to take that game deep. But today again, when I was in the crease, I wanted to hit that boundary for spinners, but I played there when Naman was hitting. I thought that, okay, I'll calm myself and I'll take the game deep and you know, after that, God's plan,” he said.

Nitish Kumar Reddy praised Tilak Varma for rotating the strike while Naman Dhir was batting aggressively, adding that their quick running and proactive approach later put pressure on New Zealand and turned the game around.“The thing is, I really enjoyed playing with him. Like I know he's a quick runner and I'm a quick runner too. We really enjoyed playing together. But the thing which I wanted to appreciate about Tilak is, when Naman Dhir was going pretty well, like he's striking tremendously, and then Tilak came in, and he took... he's not risking at all. He just gave a single to Naman, and then Naman did his thing. And then when Naman got out, when Tilak and I were playing, we were just proactive, and things changed in a very fraction of a second. You say T20 cricket is just a matter of one over, and we proved it. We just got the twos, fours, and we put pressure on opponents, and that's what we've done best, I think,” he said.

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