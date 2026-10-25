Padikkal, Sudharsan Rescue India 'A' After Another Failure For Rahul, Jaiswal

MENAFN - IANS) Lincoln, Oct 25 (IANS) Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan mounted a determined response to New Zealand A's first-innings dominance, but India A remained 98 runs behind at stumps on the second day of the opening unofficial Test here on Sunday, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal enduring another disappointing outing.

After being dismissed for 113 in their first innings, India A conceded 317 as New Zealand A built a commanding 204-run lead. The visitors ended the day at 106 for two in their second innings, with Padikkal unbeaten on 56 and Sai Sudharsan batting on 39 after sharing a 96-run partnership for the third wicket.

The stand offered much-needed resistance following the early departures of the two senior batters expected to feature prominently in India's upcoming Test series.

Rahul fell for four while attempting to deal with a delivery that deflected off his inside edge towards the stumps. Jaiswal managed only five before departing, leaving India A at 10 for two.

The pair had also struggled in the first innings, with Jaiswal scoring 17 and Rahul failing to open his account. Their returns have raised concerns over their preparations ahead of India's Test assignments, scheduled to begin in the third week of November.

Padikkal and Sudharsan, meanwhile, showed greater composure against the New Zealand A attack. Although Padikkal was dropped at second slip off Kristian Clarke early in his innings, the left-hander capitalised on the reprieve to reach an unbeaten half-century. Sudharsan remained unbeaten after facing 104 deliveries.

Earlier, Dean Foxcroft and the lower order extended New Zealand A's advantage after the hosts resumed at 135 for three. India A pacer Anshul Kamboj initially made inroads, claiming three wickets to reduce the hosts to 218 for seven.

Foxcroft, however, contributed 51 before falling to Washington Sundar, while Clarke's aggressive 42 helped New Zealand A push towards 300. The tailender struck boundaries against the pace attack and added valuable runs alongside Zak Gibson before Akash Deep bowled him to end the innings.

Kamboj and Auqib Nabi finished with three wickets apiece for India A, while Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat claimed one wicket each in the visitors' second innings.

New Zealand A's first-innings total was also aided by 46 extras conceded by India A, further compounding the visitors' difficult position.

India A will need Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan to extend their partnership on the third day if they are to erase the deficit and give their bowlers an opportunity to influence the contest.

Brief scores: India A 113 and 106/2 in 36 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 39 not out; Simon Keene 1-19, Fraser Sheat 1-26) trail New Zealand A 317 (Rhys Mariu 76, Dean Foxcroft 51; Anshul Kamboj 3-52, Auqib Nabi 3-69) by 98 runs.