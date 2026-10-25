Kim Jong Un Pledges to Deepen North Korea-China Relations During Border Visit
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to reinforce longstanding ties with China during a visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong, describing the relationship as one "forged in blood," according to reports published Sunday.
Kim visited the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on Saturday, as reported by North Korean state media.
He traveled to Dandong for a one-day visit across a newly constructed border bridge, where he met Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking official and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Several senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister Kim Yo-jong and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking Chinese officials also attended the visit.
The trip marked Kim's first visit to China since September 2025, when he traveled to Beijing for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and met Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was his sixth visit to China since assuming power in 2011.
During the visit, Kim paid tribute to Chinese soldiers who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. The ceremony came as China marked the 76th anniversary of its entry into the conflict on Sunday.
"We will always remember the history when the excellent sons and daughters of the Chinese people helped our revolution at the cost of their blood and steadily and firmly carry forward the history of the DPRK-China friendship," Kim said.
DPRK is the official abbreviation for North Korea's name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim also attended a banquet hosted by Wang at the direction of Xi and toured a bus factory in Dandong, according to reports.
Kim visited the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on Saturday, as reported by North Korean state media.
He traveled to Dandong for a one-day visit across a newly constructed border bridge, where he met Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking official and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Several senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister Kim Yo-jong and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking Chinese officials also attended the visit.
The trip marked Kim's first visit to China since September 2025, when he traveled to Beijing for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and met Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was his sixth visit to China since assuming power in 2011.
During the visit, Kim paid tribute to Chinese soldiers who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. The ceremony came as China marked the 76th anniversary of its entry into the conflict on Sunday.
"We will always remember the history when the excellent sons and daughters of the Chinese people helped our revolution at the cost of their blood and steadily and firmly carry forward the history of the DPRK-China friendship," Kim said.
DPRK is the official abbreviation for North Korea's name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim also attended a banquet hosted by Wang at the direction of Xi and toured a bus factory in Dandong, according to reports.
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