Aspire Zone Foundation Organizes the Pink Walk in Collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) 25 October 2026 – Doha, Qatar:
Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society, organized the Pink Walk on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at Aspire Park, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event began at 4:00 PM and attracted approximately 1,000 participants. The walk covered a one-kilometer route along Aspire Lake, with organizers and specialized female trainers accompanying participants throughout the walk.
The event also featured a Pink Corner, where participants learned about the importance of early detection and breast cancer prevention. In addition, warm-up and relaxation exercises were conducted under the supervision of specialized female trainers, and gifts were distributed to participants.
Ms. Ameena Jassim Al Kuwari , Director of Marketing at Aspire Zone Foundation, said: “We would like to thank Qatar Cancer Society for its collaboration in organizing the Pink Walk, which contributes to raising awareness of the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer and other types of cancer. And we would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the sponsors whose support contributed to the success of this event and played an important role in achieving its objectives. We believe that awareness is the first step towards a healthier society. Aspire Park, as a community destination that brings people together every day, provides an ideal setting to share awareness messages and encourage everyone to take care of their own health and the health of their loved ones.”
The event reflects Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to its social responsibility and its contribution to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its Human Development pillar. It also coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which organizations around the world work to raise awareness of cancer risks, highlight prevention methods, and raise funds to support research.
This year’s edition was supported by its main partners, Jetour and Qatar Cancer Society; strategic partner, New Balance; media sponsor, Qommunication; humanitarian partner, Qatar Red Crescent; and event partners, Naseem Medical Centre, Symphony, Aseel Water, Kahramaa, and the National Center for Cancer Care and Research.
For more information, please visit our website:
Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society, organized the Pink Walk on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at Aspire Park, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event began at 4:00 PM and attracted approximately 1,000 participants. The walk covered a one-kilometer route along Aspire Lake, with organizers and specialized female trainers accompanying participants throughout the walk.
The event also featured a Pink Corner, where participants learned about the importance of early detection and breast cancer prevention. In addition, warm-up and relaxation exercises were conducted under the supervision of specialized female trainers, and gifts were distributed to participants.
Ms. Ameena Jassim Al Kuwari , Director of Marketing at Aspire Zone Foundation, said: “We would like to thank Qatar Cancer Society for its collaboration in organizing the Pink Walk, which contributes to raising awareness of the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer and other types of cancer. And we would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the sponsors whose support contributed to the success of this event and played an important role in achieving its objectives. We believe that awareness is the first step towards a healthier society. Aspire Park, as a community destination that brings people together every day, provides an ideal setting to share awareness messages and encourage everyone to take care of their own health and the health of their loved ones.”
The event reflects Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to its social responsibility and its contribution to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its Human Development pillar. It also coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which organizations around the world work to raise awareness of cancer risks, highlight prevention methods, and raise funds to support research.
This year’s edition was supported by its main partners, Jetour and Qatar Cancer Society; strategic partner, New Balance; media sponsor, Qommunication; humanitarian partner, Qatar Red Crescent; and event partners, Naseem Medical Centre, Symphony, Aseel Water, Kahramaa, and the National Center for Cancer Care and Research.
For more information, please visit our website:
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