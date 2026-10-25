US Urges Rethink of Saudi, UAE Travel Over Iran, Houthi Threat
(MENAFN) The United States has renewed its warning against travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, pointing to “armed conflict,” “terrorism” and a heightened threat of attacks by Iran and Yemen’s Houthi group.
The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE released updated State Department advisories on Saturday.
In its Saudi notice, the embassy cautioned of “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region.” The advisory stays at Level 3, which calls on Americans to “reconsider travel.” It also reinstated a warning against visiting the kingdom’s border region with Yemen over “terrorism” risks. Further concerns included limits on leaving the country and local laws governing social media activity.
The UAE update, the mission said, was prompted by “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis.” It noted that Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruption. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” it warned.
American government employees in the UAE need “special authorization” before visiting military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites, and further staffing changes are possible as the security picture shifts.
The advisory also cautioned that “terrorist” attacks could come with little or no warning, especially at public venues and sites linked to Jewish and Israeli communities. It cited US aviation warnings covering the Gulf and Gulf of Oman region.
Americans were urged to track developments and draw up emergency departure plans that do not depend on help from the US government.
The warnings come as President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing fresh strikes on Iran, while intelligence officials have said Iranian plots against American personnel have reached “advanced stages.”
The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE released updated State Department advisories on Saturday.
In its Saudi notice, the embassy cautioned of “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region.” The advisory stays at Level 3, which calls on Americans to “reconsider travel.” It also reinstated a warning against visiting the kingdom’s border region with Yemen over “terrorism” risks. Further concerns included limits on leaving the country and local laws governing social media activity.
The UAE update, the mission said, was prompted by “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis.” It noted that Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruption. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” it warned.
American government employees in the UAE need “special authorization” before visiting military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites, and further staffing changes are possible as the security picture shifts.
The advisory also cautioned that “terrorist” attacks could come with little or no warning, especially at public venues and sites linked to Jewish and Israeli communities. It cited US aviation warnings covering the Gulf and Gulf of Oman region.
Americans were urged to track developments and draw up emergency departure plans that do not depend on help from the US government.
The warnings come as President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing fresh strikes on Iran, while intelligence officials have said Iranian plots against American personnel have reached “advanced stages.”
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