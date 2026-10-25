US Raises Travel Alert for Saudi Arabia, UAE Over Security Risks
(MENAFN) The United States has renewed its advice for citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, citing risks related to “armed conflict,” “terrorism” and a heightened threat of attacks by Iran and Yemen’s Houthi group.
The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE published updated State Department travel advisories on Saturday.
Regarding Saudi Arabia, the embassy warned of “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region.”
The kingdom remained under a Level Three travel advisory, urging Americans to “reconsider travel.” The warning also reiterated advice against visiting Saudi Arabia’s border area with Yemen because of “terrorism” risks.
Additional concerns cited in the advisory included restrictions on departing the country and local regulations governing social media activity.
For the UAE, the US mission said the revised guidance reflected “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis.”
The advisory also noted that Houthi attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia had caused civilian casualties and serious disruptions to travel.
The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE published updated State Department travel advisories on Saturday.
Regarding Saudi Arabia, the embassy warned of “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region.”
The kingdom remained under a Level Three travel advisory, urging Americans to “reconsider travel.” The warning also reiterated advice against visiting Saudi Arabia’s border area with Yemen because of “terrorism” risks.
Additional concerns cited in the advisory included restrictions on departing the country and local regulations governing social media activity.
For the UAE, the US mission said the revised guidance reflected “an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis.”
The advisory also noted that Houthi attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia had caused civilian casualties and serious disruptions to travel.
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