Iran Claims Air Defenses Down US Drone Over Southern Port City
(MENAFN) Iran's army said Sunday that its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed a US Lucas-type drone over Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran.
According to reports, the military's public relations department said the aircraft was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network."
The reported incident followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, when he said Washington could launch strikes against Iran as early as Sunday or reach a "big, beautiful" agreement with Tehran. Reports indicated that Trump was weighing the possibility of renewed military action against the country.
The conflict between the United States and Iran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory in late February, escalating into a broader regional confrontation. Despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved.
According to reports, the military's public relations department said the aircraft was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network."
The reported incident followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, when he said Washington could launch strikes against Iran as early as Sunday or reach a "big, beautiful" agreement with Tehran. Reports indicated that Trump was weighing the possibility of renewed military action against the country.
The conflict between the United States and Iran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory in late February, escalating into a broader regional confrontation. Despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved.
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