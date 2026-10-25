Calliope Health Offers Psychiatric Assessments And Medication Management In Bethesda

MENAFN - GetNews)"Calliope Health"Calliope Health in Bethesda, Maryland offers psychiatric assessments and ongoing medication management, as federal data show only about half of U.S. adults with a mental illness receive treatment each year.

Bethesda, Maryland - October 25, 2026 - Calliope Health, a mental health clinic in downtown Bethesda, offers psychiatric services for adults, including psychiatric assessments and ongoing medication management. The services are available to patients from Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Chevy Chase and other communities across Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area.

Half of adults with a mental illness go without treatment

Mental health conditions are common, but treatment is not always easy to find. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an estimated 59.3 million U.S. adults, or 23.1 percent of all adults, lived with a mental illness in 2022. Of that group, 30.0 million, or 50.6 percent, received mental health treatment in the past year. That leaves roughly half of adults with a mental illness without treatment in a given year.

For many people, the first step toward care is an evaluation that clarifies what they are experiencing and what kind of support fits. Psychiatric services are one part of that picture, alongside therapy and other forms of care.

What a psychiatric assessment involves

Patients at Calliope Health begin with a free consultation, followed by a 60-minute assessment. According to the clinic's psychiatric services page, medication management starts with a thorough review of symptoms, medical history, lifestyle factors and treatment goals. That information is used to build a treatment plan tailored to each patient.

The clinic's psychiatric services address a range of concerns, including mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, compulsions, addiction, bipolar disorder and trauma. Care is provided by the clinic's Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Anna Richards. A psychiatric nurse practitioner is an advanced practice nurse trained to evaluate mental health conditions and manage psychiatric treatment.

Ongoing follow-up rather than a single visit

Calliope Health describes its approach as a rejection of what it calls the "set it and forget it" model of psychiatry. After the initial assessment, patients return for 30-minute medication management appointments so the treatment plan can be reviewed and adjusted over time, rather than left unchanged after one visit. Follow-up appointments also give patients a regular point of contact to raise changes in symptoms, side effects or new concerns.

Psychiatric services for Bethesda and nearby communities

The clinic's single office is in downtown Bethesda at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 302. Patients from Rockville, Gaithersburg, Chevy Chase, Potomac and Silver Spring come to that office for psychiatric care, as do patients from Washington, D.C. and parts of Prince George's County. For people looking for depression treatment in Bethesda, or for a medication management provider closer to home than downtown Washington, the location offers an option within Montgomery County.

Insurance and access

Psychiatric consultations at Calliope Health may be covered by insurance. The clinic works with Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare (Optum) and CareFirst, though coverage is not guaranteed and depends on each patient's plan. Patients without coverage can pay out of pocket.

Frequently asked questions

What is psychiatric medication management?

It is ongoing psychiatric care in which a provider assesses symptoms, history and goals, recommends a treatment plan, and meets with the patient regularly to review progress and make adjustments.

How is psychiatric care different from therapy?

Therapy focuses on talking through thoughts, feelings and patterns with a licensed clinician. Psychiatric care focuses on evaluation and medication management. Many patients benefit from both, and Calliope Health offers psychotherapy alongside its psychiatric services.

How does a patient get started at Calliope Health?

Patients start with a free consultation. After that, the clinic schedules a 60-minute psychiatric assessment.

Who provides psychiatric care at Calliope Health?

Psychiatric assessments and medication management are provided by the clinic's Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Anna Richards, working alongside the clinic's licensed therapists.

Does insurance cover psychiatric care at Calliope Health?

Psychiatric consultations may be covered by Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare (Optum) or CareFirst, depending on each patient's plan. Coverage is not guaranteed.

Where is Calliope Health located?

The clinic is at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 302, in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, and serves patients from across Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area.

About Calliope Health

Founded in 2023 by psychotherapist Keith Miller, Calliope Health is a mental health clinic in Bethesda, Maryland. The clinic offers psychiatric assessments, medication management and psychotherapy for adults, with care provided by licensed clinicians and a psychiatric nurse practitioner. Its mission is to pair evidence-based treatment with ongoing clinical support, so that care is reviewed and adjusted over time rather than delivered once. Calliope Health serves patients throughout Montgomery County, Prince George's County and Washington, D.C.