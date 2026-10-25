JSMO Adopts International Standards For Office Equipment Accessibility, Educational Management Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) has adopted two international standards in the fields of information technology office equipment and educational organization management systems to promote inclusive environments and enhance service accessibility.

Acting JSMO Director General Wafa Al-Momani emphasized the organization's commitment to advancing the national standardization system in alignment with international benchmarks, thereby improving accessibility, inclusion, and overall service quality for all social segments.

Al-Momani told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the adopted standard JS ISO/IEC 10779:2026, based on ISO/IEC 10779:2020, outlines accessibility guidelines for office equipment tailored to the elderly and persons with disabilities. The framework assists in designing, developing, and evaluating office equipment to improve usability and functional access.

She added that the second adopted standard, JS ISO 21001:2026, based on ISO 21001:2025, specifies requirements and usage guidelines for educational organization management systems. The standard aims to optimize management frameworks, elevate educational quality, and accommodate diverse learner needs, including those of persons with disabilities.

Al-Momani noted that the adoption of both standards aligns with national initiatives supporting the rights and empowerment of persons with disabilities, complementing efforts led by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

//Petra// AA