Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Sultan Of Brunei

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Jordanian Ambassador Sidqi Al-Omoush presented his credentials on Sunday to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam as the Kingdom's non-resident Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Brunei, during an official ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman Palace in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Ambassador Al-Omoush conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, alongside His Majesty's wishes for further progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Brunei. For his part, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah requested the ambassador to convey his greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah II, praising His Majesty's wise policies and the distinguished historical ties binding the two nations.

The Sultan expressed his government's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields while wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued advancement credential presentation ceremony was attended by Prince Abdul Mateen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

//Petra// AA