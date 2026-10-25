Anchored In Resilience: How Jordan's Economy Navigates Regional Turbulence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Amid a volatile regional landscape marked by supply chain disruptions, soaring freight rates, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Jordan's economy is delivering a clear message of stability. Latest economic indicators reveal that the Kingdom's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3 percent in the second quarter of this year–up from 2.8 percent in the corresponding period last year–outperforming projections set by international financial institutions.

Far from being a stroke of passive luck, this acceleration reflects the structural adaptability of Jordan's productive sectors and a series of proactive government measures designed to buffer the domestic market against external shocks. Anchored by a controlled inflation rate of 2.26 percent and backed by robust foreign exchange reserves, the national economy is steadily advancing along the roadmap outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision.

The narrative behind the numbers reveals a structural shift toward high-value domestic production. Leading the momentum, the manufacturing sector expanded by 6.2 percent in the second quarter–more than double the overall macroeconomic growth rate. Accounting for 17.2 percent of real GDP and contributing 1.04 percentage points to total growth, industrial output has proven to be the primary engine of economic momentum.

Simultaneously, the agricultural sector surged by 7.8 percent, contributing 0.34 percentage points to GDP. This agricultural expansion has provided a critical safety net, fortifying national food security and protecting domestic markets from unpredictable global food supply chains. Other key contributors included real estate activities at 12.2 percent of GDP, public administration and defense at 7.9 percent, wholesale and retail trade at 7.1 percent, alongside notable growth in electricity (5 percent) and water supply (4.1 percent).

Economic analysts emphasize that these figures underscore a resilient monetary and fiscal architecture capable of navigating regional instability.

Investment expert Khalid Al-Rababa'h noted that achieving 3 percent real growth while containing inflation reflects high international confidence in Jordan's sovereign credit outlook. He highlighted that strong performance in manufacturing and agriculture directly enhances the export competitiveness of Jordanian products while safeguarding essential supply lines.

Dr. Ala'a Al-Bashayreh, Professor of Economics at the Hashemite University, pointed out that manufacturing outstripping general growth signals significant potential for domestic value addition and import substitution. To sustain this trajectory, Al-Bashayreh argued, investment incentives must remain targeted toward labor-intensive, high-value industries that generate tangible employment opportunities for Jordanian youth.

Adding to the perspective, economic analyst Wajdi Makhamreh observed that while macroeconomic stability has been successfully maintained, sustained long-term resilience will depend on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), diversifying trade corridors, and ensuring that gains in the productive sectors translate into enhanced purchasing power across households.

As Jordan continues to implement its strategic major projects, the Q2 performance stands as evidence that the Kingdom's economic fundamentals remain solid, adaptable, and poised for sustainable growth.

//Petra// AA