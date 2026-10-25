Algeria Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Algeria on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the church in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate.

In a press statement, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its denunciation of the criminal act against the Kingdom's security and stability, stressing that the attack violates human values, religious teachings, and moral principles.

Algeria affirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Jordan, reiterating its support for the Kingdom in confronting all forms of terrorism and extremism. It extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and continuous security and stability for Jordan.

The terrorist assault targeted a church in Hmoud village in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in nine fatalities and leaving 34 individuals injured.

//Petra// AA