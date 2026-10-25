Trump Considers Renewed Iran Strikes as US Bolsters Forces in Mideast
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is considering renewed military strikes against Iran as Washington deploys additional warships and Marines to the Middle East, while intelligence officials warn that Iranian plots targeting American personnel have reached “advanced stages,” according to reports.
Trump signaled the possibility of further action during a rally in Florida on Friday, suggesting the US could launch another “little ‘Epic Fury,’” referring to its previous military campaign against Iran.
The Pentagon has reportedly presented Trump with several options, including strikes on nuclear facilities and infrastructure such as bridges, as well as operations targeting islands under Iranian control. No final decision has been announced.
Meanwhile, Washington is expanding its military deployment in the region. Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in the Middle East, a third is approaching from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines is also being sent to the area, according to the report.
The military buildup follows a warning from US intelligence chief Jay Clayton, who reportedly informed Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a memo on Friday that Iran had substantially intensified efforts to target Americans.
Washington has also ordered some diplomatic and military personnel to leave certain locations as security concerns continue to grow.
Trump signaled the possibility of further action during a rally in Florida on Friday, suggesting the US could launch another “little ‘Epic Fury,’” referring to its previous military campaign against Iran.
The Pentagon has reportedly presented Trump with several options, including strikes on nuclear facilities and infrastructure such as bridges, as well as operations targeting islands under Iranian control. No final decision has been announced.
Meanwhile, Washington is expanding its military deployment in the region. Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in the Middle East, a third is approaching from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines is also being sent to the area, according to the report.
The military buildup follows a warning from US intelligence chief Jay Clayton, who reportedly informed Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a memo on Friday that Iran had substantially intensified efforts to target Americans.
Washington has also ordered some diplomatic and military personnel to leave certain locations as security concerns continue to grow.
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