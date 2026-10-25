Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Russian forces have again struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro," Hanzha wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate that there are no deaths or injuries.

Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

All emergency services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro on Saturday.

Illustrative photo: Video screenshot