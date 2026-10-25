Russia Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Dnipro
"Russian forces have again struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro," Hanzha wrote.
Preliminary reports indicate that there are no deaths or injuries.Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
All emergency services are working at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro on Saturday.
Illustrative photo: Video screenshot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment