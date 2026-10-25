Azerbaijan To Play Two Matches At U-15 World Cup Today
Azerbaijan's national team will play its next matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup, being held in Baku.
The team coached by Famil Khalilov will play two matches on the same day.
The team will first face Andorra at 12:45, followed by a match against Australia at 19:30. Both games will take place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.
Azerbaijan began its campaign in the tournament yesterday with a 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.
The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will conclude on October 30.
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