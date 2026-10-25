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Azerbaijan To Play Two Matches At U-15 World Cup Today

Azerbaijan To Play Two Matches At U-15 World Cup Today


Date: 2026-10-25 04:37:41

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national team will play its next matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup, being held in Baku.

The team coached by Famil Khalilov will play two matches on the same day.

The team will first face Andorra at 12:45, followed by a match against Australia at 19:30. Both games will take place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

Azerbaijan began its campaign in the tournament yesterday with a 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will conclude on October 30.

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AzerNews

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