Malaysian Rescued After Falling Into A 10-Metre-Deep Hole In Da Lat, Vietnam

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LAM DONG (Vietnam), Oct 25 (NNN-VNA) -- A 40-year-old Malaysian woman was rescued after falling into a 10m-deep hole while hiking in Da Lat, Lam Dong, on Sunday, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred at around 5.45 am in the Hon Bo mountain area of Lam Vien–Da Lat ward, when the woman, identified by her initials G.S.W., was hiking in the area and fell into a hole, said to be part of an abandoned mining site, about 70cm in diameter.

She became trapped inside the hole; the others in the hiking group tried to pull her out but to no avail. Local authorities were called and decided to launch an emergency rescue operation.

Lam Vien–Da Lat ward coordinated with local forces and the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Division under the provincial Department of Public Security to aid the tourist.

Rescuers successfully brought the woman out of the hole at around 7.15 am and took her to Lam Dong General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Initial information indicated that she had sustained an injury to her right ankle. She received first aid before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Hon Bo Mountain, near Thai Phien flower village in Da Lat, is a popular destination for hiking, cloud hunting and photography, attracting both local residents and tourists.

The mountain offers scenic views towards Da Lat's centre, particularly in the early morning. However, spontaneous hiking and sightseeing in the area can pose safety risks, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the local terrain.

Authorities have advised that visitors exercise caution when exploring mountainous areas and avoid hiking independently in locations where the terrain and potential hazards are unfamiliar.

--NNN-VNA