Houthis Claim Missile, Drone Attacks on Saudi Airports, Oil Facilities
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Saturday that it had conducted seven military operations using ballistic missiles and drones against airports, oil installations and an air base in Saudi Arabia, describing the attacks as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.
In a statement, the group said King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was among the targets.
The Houthis also claimed to have attacked facilities belonging to Saudi oil company Aramco in Yanbu and the Rabigh oil refinery, both located along the kingdom’s western Red Sea coast.
Another operation allegedly targeted crude oil pumping stations and the East-West oil pipeline, which carries oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea coast.
The group further claimed that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, had been struck in a “precise” attack that disrupted air traffic.
Other reported targets included Najran airport near the Yemeni border in southern Saudi Arabia and Khamis Mushait air base in the kingdom’s southwest. The Houthis claimed both attacks directly hit their intended targets.
The group said the operations were launched in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. It alleged that 100 strikes over the previous 24 hours had hit civilian locations in Sanaa and other areas under its control, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Houthis also claimed that Saudi Arabia had carried out a total of 3,123 airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began.
In a statement, the group said King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was among the targets.
The Houthis also claimed to have attacked facilities belonging to Saudi oil company Aramco in Yanbu and the Rabigh oil refinery, both located along the kingdom’s western Red Sea coast.
Another operation allegedly targeted crude oil pumping stations and the East-West oil pipeline, which carries oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea coast.
The group further claimed that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, had been struck in a “precise” attack that disrupted air traffic.
Other reported targets included Najran airport near the Yemeni border in southern Saudi Arabia and Khamis Mushait air base in the kingdom’s southwest. The Houthis claimed both attacks directly hit their intended targets.
The group said the operations were launched in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. It alleged that 100 strikes over the previous 24 hours had hit civilian locations in Sanaa and other areas under its control, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Houthis also claimed that Saudi Arabia had carried out a total of 3,123 airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began.
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