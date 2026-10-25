Clashes Erupt Between Police, Protesters at Paris’ Porte De Vincennes
(MENAFN) More than 500 demonstrators clashed with police at Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris on Saturday as a march in the French capital drew to a close, according to the Paris police prefecture.
Authorities described those gathered at the site as “rioters” and said officers were working to detain individuals involved in the unrest and disperse the crowd.
“Police are maneuvering to apprehend those involved in the unrest and facilitate the dispersal of the crowd,” the prefecture added.
The confrontations occurred amid nationwide demonstrations over living costs, education and public services, following unrest during protests the previous weekend.
The Paris police prefecture estimated that 110,000 people participated in Saturday’s march in the capital.
Nationwide turnout reached around 410,000, according to France’s Interior Ministry, while the CGT trade union estimated that 800,000 people had joined demonstrations across the country. Clashes with police, looting and vandalism were reported in several cities.
Authorities described those gathered at the site as “rioters” and said officers were working to detain individuals involved in the unrest and disperse the crowd.
“Police are maneuvering to apprehend those involved in the unrest and facilitate the dispersal of the crowd,” the prefecture added.
The confrontations occurred amid nationwide demonstrations over living costs, education and public services, following unrest during protests the previous weekend.
The Paris police prefecture estimated that 110,000 people participated in Saturday’s march in the capital.
Nationwide turnout reached around 410,000, according to France’s Interior Ministry, while the CGT trade union estimated that 800,000 people had joined demonstrations across the country. Clashes with police, looting and vandalism were reported in several cities.
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