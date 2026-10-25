Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2026: Your Complete Guide To Auspicious Timings, Mantras, Rituals

Devotees will celebrate the auspicious Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, also known as Sharad Purnima, on October 25, 2026. You can bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your life by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi with the right rituals, items, and mantras.

The Sharad Purnima festival holds a very special place in the Sanatan Dharma. People also call it Kojagari Purnima. Devotees will celebrate this auspicious festival on Sunday, October 25, 2026. You must know the exact puja dates, timings, and complete details to worship Goddess Lakshmi properly on this holy day.

Devotees consider this night highly auspicious for gaining wealth, peace, and happiness. You should follow the correct rituals to worship the Goddess if you are observing a fast. Astrologers and religious scholars give immense importance to this specific night. Let us look at the exact puja methods and the required items for this holy festival.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25, 2026. The Purnima Tithi ends at 9:41 AM on October 26, 2026. The moon will rise around 5:00 PM. Devotees will perform the Kojagar or Nishita Kaal Puja at 12:31 AM on October 25, 2026. The day also features a highly auspicious combination of Harshan Yoga and Revati Nakshatra.

You need a red or yellow cloth, a clean altar, and idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. You must also gather betel leaves, betel nuts, paddy stalks, cloves, cardamom, and a pure desi ghee lamp. Keep lotus or fresh red and yellow flowers, a conch, a bell, and a copper or brass pot ready. You can offer lotus seeds, kheer, and batasha or sweets to please the Goddess. You should collect these items beforehand to perform the puja smoothly.

Devotees wake up early in the morning on Sharad Purnima. You must take a bath, wear clean clothes, and take a vow to fast and perform the puja. You need to set up a clean altar in your home temple or the North-East corner during the evening. You should then cover this altar with a red or yellow cloth.

You must respectfully place the idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the altar. You should then offer paddy, food grains, flowers, and clothes to the Goddess. You need to light incense sticks and a lamp to perform the rituals. Devotees prepare kheer on this night and keep it under the moonlight. You must offer this moonlight-soaked kheer as prasad later. Devotees who stay awake all night and chant mantras find peace and freedom from all sorrows.

You can receive blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and the Moon by chanting mantras on this holy night. You should chant the special Goddess Lakshmi mantra, "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah," or the Moon's beej mantra with full focus. These mantras help reduce all life troubles. Devotees who chant these mantras with pure faith never face a shortage of wealth. The powerful vibrations bring immense mental peace and direct blessings to your family. You can remove all life obstacles by chanting these mantras at the right time.