Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Pays Tribute To Late Culinary Icon Chef Damu

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Remembers Chef Damu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Chef Sanjeev Kapoor paid tribute to celebrity chef K Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, who passed away at the age of 72. Remembered for his work in the culinary world and his appearances on Tamil television, Chef Damu was a familiar face to audiences, especially through the cooking show 'Cooku with Comali'. Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram account featuring Chef Damu and remembered the time they spent together. Recalling his cheerful nature and the moments they shared, Kapoor wrote,“Deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Damu. Will always remember him for his ever-smiling, cheerful nature and the wonderful laughs we shared every time we met,” he wrote. Paying tribute to the late chef's contribution to the culinary world, Kapoor added,“He dedicated his life to the culinary world, and his passing is a huge loss to our culinary fraternity.” He also offered his condolences to the chef's family and loved ones.

Career and Culinary Achievements

Born in 1954, Chef Damu studied at the Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai. He began his career as a management trainee with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation before making a name for himself in the culinary field. Chef Damu entered the Guinness World Records in December 2010 after cooking 617 dishes weighing a total of 190 kg in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. He later took part in other cooking challenges, including making a 14.7-metre dosa in Madurai and preparing the world's largest curry in Singapore.

Television and Recognition

He became widely known among television audiences as a judge on Vijay TV's cooking show 'Cooku with Comali'. The show brought together cooking challenges and comedy, with Chef Damu winning viewers over through his advice to contestants and his easy-going nature. Apart from television, he also appeared in Tamil films and continued to contribute to the culinary field. In January 2025, Chef Damu was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts. The honour recognised his work in the field and his role in bringing professional cooking to a wider audience. (ANI)

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