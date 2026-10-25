Ghulam Nabi Azad Rejects Farooq Abdullahs Claims On J&K Stability

Azad Refutes Farooq Abdullah's Stance

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed disagreement with National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's reported remarks that Pakistan had kept the Kashmir issue alive and that there was no hope from Delhi, asserting that successive Indian governments had contributed to Jammu and Kashmir's development while Pakistan was responsible for decades of terrorism in the region.“I respect Farooq Sahab, but this statement is absolutely wrong,” Azad told reporters, adding that Pakistan had been responsible for violence and instability in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

Azad alleged that Pakistan had repeatedly attempted to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and capture parts of the region. Referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he claimed that people there wanted freedom from Pakistan and wished to be part of India.“What's the situation in PoK today? How many people have been killed there? They want freedom, they want to come back, they want to live with India,” he said.

Impact of Militancy and Pakistan's Role

Rejecting the suggestion that Pakistan had helped keep Jammu and Kashmir safe, Azad blamed it for the deaths of young people, the suffering of women who lost their husbands, and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim families due to militancy.“Jammu and Kashmir was devastated, ruined, thousands... If young men were killed, it's because of Pakistan. If thousands of girls and women were widowed, it's because of Pakistan,” he said.

Development Initiatives in the Region

Azad also defended the role of successive governments at the Centre in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, citing infrastructure projects such as roads, tunnels, four-lane highways and railway connectivity to Kashmir. He referred to the tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying successive administrations had prioritised the region's development.“Whatever development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir is only because of the Government of India,” Azad said.

Political Disagreements and Democracy

He further argued that political differences with a ruling party should not be equated with hostility towards the country or its people.“We've had a political fight with the BJP and the government for many years, and it continues. I am not in the BJP; I am neutral. But it's a political fight,” he said. Azad added that disagreements between political parties were a normal feature of democracy and maintained that he did not agree with the suggestion that the Centre or Delhi intended to destroy Jammu and Kashmir.“I completely disagree with the idea that India or Delhi will finish us off,” he said.

Responding to questions about the political debate surrounding Abdullah's remarks, Azad declined to enter into an argument between the BJP and the National Conference, saying the parties could continue their political disagreements.“I don't want to get into that right now; I have my own views. Let BJP and NC fight it out among themselves,” he said. (ANI)

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