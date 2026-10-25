Durga Puja In 2028: Two Durga Pujas In One Year? Find Out Which Panjika You Should Follow

People are talking a lot about two Durga Pujas happening in 2028. One Panjika places the festival in late September, while another calculates it for mid-October.

Bengalis wait all year for Durga Puja. People are now discussing the chance of two Durga Pujas happening in 2028. One Panjika schedules the festival for late September. Another Panjika calculates it for mid-October. Devotees are naturally asking which Puja they should attend for Anjali and which calculation is correct.

Bengal mainly uses two Panjika calculation methods to fix Durga Puja dates. One is Drik Siddhanta or Vishuddha Siddhanta. The other is Surya Siddhanta, which links to the Guptipress Panjika. These two methods calculate lunar days differently. This difference might create a huge gap in the 2028 Durga Puja dates.

Belur Math and Ramakrishna Mission follow the Vishuddha Siddhanta for their Puja. Many Barowari Pujas in Bengal follow the Surya Siddhanta or Guptipress Panjika. Different pandals might organize Durga Puja at different times if the two Panjikas show a gap. The final dates for 2028 remain unconfirmed right now.

A different Panjika calculation does not make a Puja wrong. Jayanta Kushari is the Principal of the All India Oriental Academy and a scripture expert. He told the media that organizers can perform the Puja correctly following either method. You cannot call any Puja wrong just because it follows a different Panjika.

Scripture experts say devotees can participate and offer Anjali during both scheduled times. The specific Puja committee or temple will follow its own Panjika for the rituals. You should check the schedule of your local temple or Puja committee to know the exact Anjali dates.

Bengal has seen two different Durga Puja timings in the same year before. Media reports show that 1980 also had a massive gap in Puja dates because of different calculations. People are recalling that old event now as the 2028 situation comes to light.

Experts have not made a final decision about the exact 2028 Durga Puja dates yet. Arijit Roychowdhury is the head of Guptipress Panjika. He told the media that it is too early to make final comments about the 2028 schedule. We must wait for the published Panjikas and final expert statements.

People are curious about the official government holidays if the two Panjikas show a big gap. Puja dates and government holiday decisions are two different things. We cannot confirm the exact 2028 Puja holidays until the state government releases its official notification.