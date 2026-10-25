Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2026: October 25 Or 26? Check Correct Date, Purnima Timings And Complete Puja Samagri List
Lakshmi Puja falls on October 25. Bengali households worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, on the holy occasion of Sharad Purnima. Devotees perform this puja with great dedication to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to their homes. Many people, however, are confused about the exact start and end times of the Kojagari Purnima tithi this year. You can check the complete list of puja items and the Purnima timings according to the Guptapress and Bishuddha Siddhanta almanacs below.
Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2026: When is the Purnima tithi?
Kojagari Lakshmi Puja falls on Sunday, October 25, 2026, according to the Guptapress almanac. The Bengali calendar marks this day as 7 Kartik. The Purnima tithi will start at 10:57:30 AM on October 25, as per this almanac. The tithi will end at 9:48:35 AM on Monday, October 26.
The Bishuddha Siddhanta almanac, on the other hand, states that the Kojagari Purnima tithi will begin at 11:58 AM on Sunday, October 25. The tithi will conclude at 9:42 AM on Monday, October 26.
Both almanacs show a slight difference in the starting times. You should check the specific almanac your family follows to know the exact puja timings.
Complete item list for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja
You will not miss anything during the rituals if you arrange all the necessary items before the puja. You can check the complete list of required puja materials here.
1. Kalash and welcoming items
Earthen or copper pot - 1
Kundahari or Eksara (clay plate) - 1
Paddy and soil - for setting up the pot
Mango twig with five leaves
Green coconut or regular coconut - 1
New gamcha (cotton towel) - 1
Sindoor (vermilion) - 1 box
Sesame seeds and Haritaki - for puja and sankalpa
2. Main puja items
Goddess Lakshmi idol or picture - 1
Chandmala - 1
Paddy stalks
Cowries and coins
Asananguriyak (ring-shaped seat) - 3
Madhuparka bowls - 3
Panchagavya (five cow products)
Atap rice (sun-dried rice)
3. Flowers and fragrance items
Lotus flower - at least 1
Marigold, rose, or tuberose flowers and garlands
Bael leaves and Tulsi leaves
Durva grass
Incense sticks and camphor
Lamps and cotton wicks
Ghee or mustard oil
4. Offerings and prasad
Five types of fruits including banana, apple, pear, cucumber, and sugarcane
Sesame laddoos and coconut laddoos
Puffed rice or beaten rice sweet balls (Moya)
Batasa and laddoos
Puffed rice (Khoi) and beaten rice (Chire)
Betel leaf and betel nut
5. Other essential items
Rice powder or chalk powder for drawing Alpana
Lakshmi Panchali book
Kushasan or blanket for sitting
What should you remember before the puja?
Families organize Kojagari Lakshmi Puja according to their traditional customs and preferred almanacs. You should cross-check the item list with your family rules before buying the materials. Your puja preparations will become much easier if you arrange the flowers, fruits, offerings, and pot setup items in advance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment