Israel Raises Army Alert to Highest Level Before Oct. 27 Vote
(MENAFN) Israel’s military has placed its forces on top alert and sent tens of thousands of troops to multiple areas, bracing for possible security flare-ups, including missile fire from Iran or Lebanon, three days before the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, the country’s public broadcaster reported Saturday.
The broadcaster said the army raised its readiness “to the highest level” ahead of the vote, stationing soldiers along the borders and across several fronts, among them Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank and the areas surrounding Jerusalem.
Military officials, who were not named, said there was “no specific intelligence,” but that forces were preparing for a range of scenarios to guard against a surprise attack from those areas.
Air defense units were also making extensive preparations for potential missile launches from Iran or Lebanon, though military assessments suggested the likelihood had diminished.
The elevated alert comes as tensions climb in the West Bank after a shooting attack near Hebron on Friday that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three wounded. The army said it killed two Palestinians it claimed were behind the attack.
As part of its preparations, the army will carry out large-scale drills in northern and central Israel on Sunday and Monday, simulating a simultaneous surprise attack on several fronts.
The broadcaster said the army raised its readiness “to the highest level” ahead of the vote, stationing soldiers along the borders and across several fronts, among them Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank and the areas surrounding Jerusalem.
Military officials, who were not named, said there was “no specific intelligence,” but that forces were preparing for a range of scenarios to guard against a surprise attack from those areas.
Air defense units were also making extensive preparations for potential missile launches from Iran or Lebanon, though military assessments suggested the likelihood had diminished.
The elevated alert comes as tensions climb in the West Bank after a shooting attack near Hebron on Friday that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three wounded. The army said it killed two Palestinians it claimed were behind the attack.
As part of its preparations, the army will carry out large-scale drills in northern and central Israel on Sunday and Monday, simulating a simultaneous surprise attack on several fronts.
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