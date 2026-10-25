Rising Floodwaters Kill Two, Displace Thousands in Northeastern Argentina
(MENAFN) Floods in northeastern Argentina have claimed two lives and displaced more than 2,000 people, as rising river levels threaten communities across the region amid El Niño conditions.
Heavy rainfall has pushed up water levels in the Parana, Uruguay and Iguazu rivers, affecting areas near Argentina’s borders with Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, according to reports.
In Chaco province, particularly in Puerto Vilelas and Barranqueras, between 1,200 and 1,300 people have left their homes, provincial Civil Protection Deputy Secretary Gustavo Santos said Friday.
"This will continue for a couple of months. The river will keep rising and falling constantly," Santos said.
In neighboring Corrientes province, more than 1,000 residents had evacuated their homes, according to a Civil Defense report published Wednesday.
Floodwaters submerged several neighborhoods in Paso de la Patria, a town along the Parana River, after a protective embankment gave way under pressure from rising water levels.
Two agricultural workers drowned in Corrientes while transferring cattle between islands in an effort to protect the animals from the flooding.
Heavy rainfall has pushed up water levels in the Parana, Uruguay and Iguazu rivers, affecting areas near Argentina’s borders with Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, according to reports.
In Chaco province, particularly in Puerto Vilelas and Barranqueras, between 1,200 and 1,300 people have left their homes, provincial Civil Protection Deputy Secretary Gustavo Santos said Friday.
"This will continue for a couple of months. The river will keep rising and falling constantly," Santos said.
In neighboring Corrientes province, more than 1,000 residents had evacuated their homes, according to a Civil Defense report published Wednesday.
Floodwaters submerged several neighborhoods in Paso de la Patria, a town along the Parana River, after a protective embankment gave way under pressure from rising water levels.
Two agricultural workers drowned in Corrientes while transferring cattle between islands in an effort to protect the animals from the flooding.
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