Israeli Forces Displace Hundreds of Palestinian Families in Hebron
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have forced approximately 1,500 Palestinians from 250 families to leave their homes in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, since Friday, with another 2,500 people potentially facing displacement in the coming hours, the municipality said Saturday.
According to the municipality, the affected families lived in the Deir Bahha and al-Jilda neighborhoods, which have a combined population of around 500 families.
Israeli forces marked homes that had been evacuated and distributed notices instructing remaining residents to leave without taking their vehicles, the municipality added.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned Saturday against inflammatory statements by Israeli officials threatening to widen forced displacement operations and evacuate and demolish neighborhoods in Hebron.
The ministry described the threats as efforts to repeat the “Nakba” and carry out ethnic cleansing. It called on Palestinian embassies and diplomatic missions to urgently engage with the international community and press governments to take firm positions against Israeli actions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday, during an incursion into Hebron, that the military was preparing a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank that would involve displacing Palestinians from their neighborhoods and conducting raids on their homes.
According to the municipality, the affected families lived in the Deir Bahha and al-Jilda neighborhoods, which have a combined population of around 500 families.
Israeli forces marked homes that had been evacuated and distributed notices instructing remaining residents to leave without taking their vehicles, the municipality added.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned Saturday against inflammatory statements by Israeli officials threatening to widen forced displacement operations and evacuate and demolish neighborhoods in Hebron.
The ministry described the threats as efforts to repeat the “Nakba” and carry out ethnic cleansing. It called on Palestinian embassies and diplomatic missions to urgently engage with the international community and press governments to take firm positions against Israeli actions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday, during an incursion into Hebron, that the military was preparing a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank that would involve displacing Palestinians from their neighborhoods and conducting raids on their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment