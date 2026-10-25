Trump Eyes Russia, Ukraine Trade Reset Once War Ends
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States is prepared to resume commercial dealings with both Ukraine and Russia once the war between them is over, voicing hope that the two sides can strike a deal.
Pressed on Russia’s interest in investing in Alaska’s natural gas sector, Trump declined to address the proposal directly. He pointed instead to the prospect of restored economic ties after the fighting ends. “Certainly, we’ll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends,” Trump said.
He said he wants to “get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we’d be able to do business with both,” he added.
Trump also spotlighted a agreement with Kyiv over Ukraine’s natural resources, estimating its value at up to $1 trillion.
He tied the pact to the aid Washington gave Ukraine under former President Joe Biden, contending the United States should have demanded repayment for that support. “I feel foolish because all you had to do is ask them, and they would have paid. Meaning the European Union would have paid,” Trump said.
Pressed on Russia’s interest in investing in Alaska’s natural gas sector, Trump declined to address the proposal directly. He pointed instead to the prospect of restored economic ties after the fighting ends. “Certainly, we’ll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends,” Trump said.
He said he wants to “get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we’d be able to do business with both,” he added.
Trump also spotlighted a agreement with Kyiv over Ukraine’s natural resources, estimating its value at up to $1 trillion.
He tied the pact to the aid Washington gave Ukraine under former President Joe Biden, contending the United States should have demanded repayment for that support. “I feel foolish because all you had to do is ask them, and they would have paid. Meaning the European Union would have paid,” Trump said.
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