Rare Fan Moment! Rajinikanth Breaks 40-Year Streak To Watch 'Jailer 2' In Theatre

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Superstar Rajinikanth has delighted fans with a rare gesture by stepping into a cinema hall to watch his film Jailer 2 alongside audiences.

Breaking his four-decade-long streak of not visiting a theatre, the actor was also accompanied by his nephew, the music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

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A video shared by production house Sun Pictures captured Rajinikanth entering the cinema hall, where he joined fans to experience Jailer 2 on the big screen. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, making it a special occasion for admirers of the superstar.

Sharing the video on social media, Sun Pictures highlighted the significance of the occasion, writing,“For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!”

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reunites the filmmaker with Rajinikanth following their 2023 film Jailer.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel was released worldwide on October 15. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon.

Anirudh Ravichander is its music composer.

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