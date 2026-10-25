Trump Says Iran Strike Could Happen as Soon as Tomorrow
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that military action against Iran could come as soon as “tomorrow,” while also holding out the prospect of a “big, beautiful” agreement with Tehran, as reports mount that he is weighing fresh attacks on the Islamic Republic.
Asked by reporters how close he was to ordering a strike, Trump replied: “We’re thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow,” He then deflected further questions on timing. “Do you really think I’m going to tell you if I’m going to do it?” he added.
Trump said Iran could still sidestep further military action by striking a deal with the United States, though he questioned its reliability. He noted that “they want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”
The president framed his objective as stopping Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. He suggested an earlier US operation involving B-2 bombers would not have been enough to secure a lasting result. “I’ve got to make it permanent,” he said. “That’s the only reason I’m doing it.”
He also asserted that oil shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz have risen compared with levels before the war began, but he gave no figures to support the claim.
Trump stopped short of committing to a course of action, presenting both military escalation and negotiation as live options. “I may have to finish it off, or maybe they’ll make a deal,” Trump said. “But I’m not sure. Either way, we win.”
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February and expanded into a broader Middle East conflict, remains unresolved, despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
Asked by reporters how close he was to ordering a strike, Trump replied: “We’re thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow,” He then deflected further questions on timing. “Do you really think I’m going to tell you if I’m going to do it?” he added.
Trump said Iran could still sidestep further military action by striking a deal with the United States, though he questioned its reliability. He noted that “they want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”
The president framed his objective as stopping Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. He suggested an earlier US operation involving B-2 bombers would not have been enough to secure a lasting result. “I’ve got to make it permanent,” he said. “That’s the only reason I’m doing it.”
He also asserted that oil shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz have risen compared with levels before the war began, but he gave no figures to support the claim.
Trump stopped short of committing to a course of action, presenting both military escalation and negotiation as live options. “I may have to finish it off, or maybe they’ll make a deal,” Trump said. “But I’m not sure. Either way, we win.”
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February and expanded into a broader Middle East conflict, remains unresolved, despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
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