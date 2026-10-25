Qatar Property Sales Climb To QR1.75Bn In Sep 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate sector registered property sales worth QR1.754bn in September this year, as transaction values, the number of properties sold and the total area traded all recorded significant increase.

The value of property sales registered under official contracts reached QR1,754,432,853 during the month, representing a 36% increase. The number of properties sold rose by 17%, while the total area traded grew by 62%. A total of 495 property transactions were recorded nationwide, according to data by the Ministry of Justice.

Doha and Al Rayyan emerged as the country's leading real estate markets in terms of transaction value, with Umm Salal taking third place.

Doha topped the list with property sales valued at QR536.17m, followed by Al Rayyan with QR514.14m. Umm Salal recorded QR235.80m, while Al Wakrah ranked fourth with QR210.93m.

Al Daayen registered transactions worth QR185.20m. Further down the list, Al Khor and Al Thakhira recorded QR55.79m in sales, followed by Al Shamal at QR14.09m. Al Shahaniya reported the lowest transaction value, at approximately QR2.32m.

The breakdown of traded areas showed Al Rayyan accounting for the largest proportion, at 35% of the total area exchanged during September this year. Umm Salal followed with 20%, while Doha represented 17% and Al Wakrah accounted for 15%. Al Khor and Al Thakhira contributed 3%, while Al Shamal represented 2%.

Al Rayyan also led in the number of properties sold, accounting for 29% of the total. Doha followed closely with 28%, while Al Wakrah represented 15%. Al Daayen accounted for 11% of properties sold, followed by Umm Salal at 10%. Al Khor and Al Thakhira represented 5%, while Al Shamal accounted for 2%.

The distribution indicates that Al Rayyan maintained a prominent position across several measures of market activity, leading both in traded area and the share of properties sold. Doha, meanwhile, recorded the highest total transaction value, suggesting that the municipality remained the largest market by the value of registered sales.

Property prices per square foot differed across the municipalities. Doha recorded the highest reported range, with average prices varying between QR472 and QR807 per square foot. In Al Wakrah, prices ranged from QR248 to QR459, while Al Rayyan recorded a narrower range of QR375 to QR376.

Prices in Umm Salal stood between QR281 and QR477 per square foot. Al Daayen recorded a range of QR370 to QR560, while Al Khor and Al Thakhira reported prices between QR305 and QR401. Al Shamal had the lowest range, at QR135 to QR183 per square foot. In Al Shahaniya, the average price was QR166 per square foot.

These price variations highlight differences in property values across Qatar's municipalities. Doha recorded the highest upper-end price, while Al Shamal reported the lowest range among the municipalities for which a range was provided. The figures offer a snapshot of pricing patterns across the market during September 2026.

Overall, the September data points to increased activity in Qatar's real estate sector, with growth recorded in transaction values, sales numbers and traded areas. Doha maintained its lead in total sales value, while Al Rayyan ranked first in both traded area and the share of properties sold.

Qatar's real estate sector continues to play an important role in the country's economic diversification drive, supported by infrastructure development, urban expansion and efforts to attract investment. The market spans residential properties, commercial buildings, retail spaces, hospitality developments and industrial facilities, reflecting the country's evolving economic and urban landscape.

The sector has also contributed to growth in non-hydrocarbon economic activities. According to the National Planning Council, Qatar's real estate activities expanded by 11% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, highlighting the sector's growing contribution to the wider economy.

Developments in major urban centres, particularly Doha, Al Rayyan and Lusail, continue to shape the country's property market. These areas offer a mix of residential and commercial developments, while ongoing infrastructure improvements and urban planning initiatives support the expansion of communities and business districts.

Qatar has also taken steps to broaden property investment opportunities for international buyers. Regulations permitting eligible non-Qataris to own property in designated areas have helped open selected segments