QICCA Hosts Seminar On Annulment Of Arbitral Awards In Egypt And GCC States

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber has organised a specialised seminar titled“Annulment of Arbitral Awards in Egypt and the GCC States” as part of Egypt Arbitration Days 2026.

Held in Cairo in cooperation with Kosheri, Rashed & Riad (KRR), the seminar brought together a distinguished group of judges, arbitrators, lawyers, academics and legal experts specialising in arbitration and dispute resolution.

The seminar was moderated by Secretary-General of QICCA, Ebrahim Shahbeck (pictured), who stressed the Center's keenness to organise and participate in specialised arbitration events that promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise among arbitration practitioners in Qatar and across the Arab region.

In his opening remarks, Shahbeck said that such events provide an important platform for discussing the latest developments in arbitration, exchanging expertise and reviewing legislative and judicial practices related to arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between arbitration institutions and legal professionals in Qatar, Egypt and other Arab countries, noting that closer cooperation contributes to developing arbitration practices and addressing the practical challenges facing arbitrators, lawyers and other practitioners.

Shahbeck further highlighted QICCA's commitment to promoting arbitration and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms as effective means of settling commercial disputes and supporting a stable and attractive business and investment environment.

Over two sessions, the seminar addressed a range of key legal issues related to the annulment of arbitral awards, including the scope and procedures of annulment actions under Egyptian law and Arab legislation, as well as issues related to arbitral awards and judicial rulings.

The sessions also reviewed practical aspects of annulment proceedings and provided participants with an opportunity to exchange views on the

similarities and differences between the legislative and judicial approaches adopted

in Egypt and the GCC

states.