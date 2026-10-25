Riyadh Airport Splits Terminals for Domestic, Intl Flights Oct. 25
(MENAFN) King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital will assign domestic flights and international services operated by national airlines to separate terminals starting Sunday, the airport said Saturday.
In a notice to passengers, the airport said Terminal 1 will handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 will serve international flights run by national carriers. The arrangement takes effect Oct. 25.
Travelers holding confirmed bookings were urged to check their flight and reservation status with their airlines before heading to the airport.
The facility is one of several Saudi airports hit in recent attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group. Some of those strikes caused civilian casualties and disrupted air travel.
In a notice to passengers, the airport said Terminal 1 will handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 will serve international flights run by national carriers. The arrangement takes effect Oct. 25.
Travelers holding confirmed bookings were urged to check their flight and reservation status with their airlines before heading to the airport.
The facility is one of several Saudi airports hit in recent attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group. Some of those strikes caused civilian casualties and disrupted air travel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment