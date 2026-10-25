Belgian Minister Visits Directorate Of Coasts And Borders Security
He was welcomed by the director-general of Coasts and Borders Security, Staff Colonel (Navy) Hassan Ahmed al-Sulaiti, along with several officers from the Directorate.
During the visit, Quintin and his delegation were briefed on Directorate's roles and competencies as well as their operational mechanisms for enhancing maritime security and safety.
They also toured the Directorate's facilities, during which they learned about the nature of the work and the efforts being made in this field.MoI Bernard Quintin Maritime Security
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